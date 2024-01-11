Charles Barkley Issues Strong Declaration Saying He’d Punch Aaron Rodgers If He Were Jimmy Kimmel

Videos by OutKick

NBA and television star Charles Barkley gave his thoughts on the Aaron Rodgers and Jimmy Kimmel “Epstein” feud during an appearance on CBS Mornings. And Barkley had fighting words for Rodgers.

Barkley, who’s always frank with his opinions, disliked the New York Jets quarterback’s suggestion that Kimmel’s name is somewhere on Jeffrey Epstein’s flight logs.

Sir Charles went as far as threatening to punch Aaron Rodgers if he even made a similar joke using his name.

Rodgers’ thoughts on Kimmel, during an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show,” caused a massive ripple effect. Not only did it prompt a seven-minute rant from Kimmel, but it also led to Pat McAfee cutting Aaron Rodgers off from appearing on his program.

“I would’ve punched him in the face,” Barkley told Gayle King. “I think when you’re in the limelight, people get to say things about you that goes with the territory. But when you start comparing people, saying you’ve been hanging out with pedophiles — people having sex with underage girls; that’s dangerous to me.”

Barkley gave his defense of Kimmel, calling Rodgers’ shot at the late-night talk show host “slanderous.”

“I love how Jimmy responded,” Barkled added. “I don’t know Aaron Rodgers; he’s always been cordial. I’ve said hello to him a couple of times. But like I said, you can make fun of celebrities, that goes with our territory. But that’s slander.

“When you say people like, ‘Well, he hangs out with pedophiles and people having sex with underage girls,’ I would just …hell yeah, I’d punch him in the face.”

As celebrities start to get exposed for their connections to Epstein’s ‘pedophile island,’ Rodgers thought it’d be fun to poke at the hyper-liberal Kimmel.

“There’s a lot of people, including Jimmy Kimmel, who are really hoping that doesn’t come out,” Rodgers said on “McAfee.”

“I’ll tell you what, if that list comes out, I definitely will be popping some sort of bottle,” Rodgers joked.

Expect more fighting between Rodgers, Kimmel and anyone else trying to jump in this free-for-all.