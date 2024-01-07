Charles Barkley Gives National Championship Pick, Is A Big Fan Of Micahel Penix Jr. ‘Slangin’ That Thang’

Videos by OutKick

Everyone is buzzing about the National Championship game coming our way on Monday between Michigan and Washington, and that includes broadcaster, NBA legend, and man who enjoys the occasional wager, Charles Barkley.

The Chuckster gave his pick for the championship game on the latest edition of his podcast with fellow TNT broadcaster Ernie Johnson, The Steam Room.

Barkley was coming off of a solid New Year’s Day in which he correctly picked both semi-final games on New Year’s Day.

“Two of the best football games I’ve seen in a long time, Barkley said. “I had both games right shout out to my casino brothers.”

So then who does he have on Monday night?

“I’m going to (pick) Washington to win the championship,” Barkley said, adding that he had taken the Huskies at +4.5.

Charles Barkley Talked About Being Impressed By Michael Penix Jr.

Barkley’s choice came down to a certain quarterback known to exhibit “Big Penix Energy.”

“I thought Michigan was the best team that I saw all year offensively and defensively. They proved me to be correct,” Barkley said (although note the glaring omission of “special teams” in that sentence). “But man, Washington can flat-out score on anybody that man must have Penix Jr. He be slangin’ that thang.

“All you gotta do is raise your hand, and he’ll drop it in there. He’s fun to watch.”

He be slangin’ that thing, indeed.

However, Penix isn’t the only Washington offensive player that caught Barkley’s eye. Wideout Rome Odunze is a Chuck favorite as well.

Let me tell you something that No. 1; Odunze. If you throw it in his neighborhood, he gonna catch it,” he said before commending more of the Huskies’ receivers. “They’ve got three of the best wide receivers I’ve seen on the same team, and I’m looking forward to the game.”

