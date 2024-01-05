Charles Barkley Gets Help From ‘NBA on TNT’ Crew With Keeping The Easiest New Year’s Resolution In History: Giving Up Diet Coke

Videos by OutKick

It’s that time of year where we all start making promises that we all know we can’t keep. Our New Year’s resolutions range from working out more consistently to spending more time with friends and family. Some are more difficult than others to keep. But nearly all of them rely on the individual to achieve them with a renewed sense of determination.

Very rarely do we make resolutions that are fairly easy, and then get help from other people to achieve them. But Charles Barkley is one lucky guy: he chose the easiest path of self-improvement, and has friends that want to see him succeed in his journey.

Kenny Smith (right) and other members of the NBA on TNT crew helped Barkley with his Diet Coke resolution. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The co-host of the “NBA on TNT” revealed during last night’s coverage of the Milwaukee bucks-San Antonio Spurs game that he’s trying to give up Diet Coke for the year.

That should be the easiest resolution to keep in the history of mankind. Diet Coke is an abomination to the soda industry; it’s barely better than Mountain Dew and is a joyless knockoff of its famous predecessor. Spare me the talk of how it’s somewhat healthy, it’s not and it doesn’t even taste good.

You don’t need a religious level of self-control to abstain from drinking Diet Coke. This is a goal Barkley could easily achieve on his own.

But fortunately for the “Round Mound of Rebound,” he’s got friends that want to see him succeed.

Barkley Saw His Co-Workers Drink His Diet Coke Stash On Live TV

Just before the the crew closed their broadcast of the Bucks-Spurs game, Barkley revealed his New Year’s resolution to the members of the show.

But Shaquille O’Neal wanted to ensure that Barkley could in fact give up the (awful) soda. So he meandered on over to Sir Charles’ desk, and promptly drew out – wouldn’t ya know it – a Diet Coke.

O’Neal cracked open the can, and let out a satisfied “Ahhhhhh” not far from Barkley’s ear after he consumed the drink. Not wanting to be left out, Kenny Smith asked for a cold one and drank it right in front of Barkley, who was smiling in pain.

Charles Barkley said he wanted to give up Diet Coke as a New Year's Resolution.



In response, Shaq, Kenny Smith and Ernie Johnson each enjoyed a Diet Coke as Inside the NBA goes off the air. pic.twitter.com/DAWQAyb8B1 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 5, 2024

Ernie Johnson even wanted to get in on the troll action and ended up drinking one.

Barkley’s friends have helped him get off to a good start in honoring his promise. He’s got 361 more days to pull his weight

But that shouldn’t be too hard, since Diet Coke is one of the worst sodas available to mankind.