Charles Barkley Rips Playoff Committee Over Florida State Disaster

Charles Barkley isn’t a fan of Florida State not making the College Football Playoff.

The 13-0 Seminoles were left out in favor of 12-1 Alabama because the team’s star QB, Jordan Travis, suffered a season-ending injury.

It’s the first time in the history of the CFP that an undefeated P5 champion was left out. Lots of fans are livid and for good reason. You can now add Charles Barkley to the list of people who think the decision is absolutely insane.

The former NBA star turned broadcaster said the following on the ESPN broadcast of the USC/Auburn game, according to On3:

“Here’s my problem with the whole thing as a player, they penalize because they lost their starters. I said, ‘Well, wait a minute you showed total disrespect to the backups.’ That was my whole problem. Hey, you know how much I love Coach Saban and Alabama. I mean, I don’t like Alabama, I like Coach Saban. Winning with backups should have gave you brownie points, not penalize you. If we’re gonna play sports now where it only matters if you’re using your starters, I don’t want to be in that world. They won three games with a backup and another backup. To be honest with you, I’m really looking forward to the playoffs now that I went on my rant. I have zero idea who’s going to win those two games because we got four elite teams and I’m gonna be watching.”

Charles Barkley reacts to Florida State disaster.

There are plenty of college football fans who agree with every single thing Barkley said. Florida State went undefeated, won multiple games without Jordan Travis playing, won the ACC but because the team’s QB got hurt, FSU will now be watching the CFP from home.

Again, it’s the first time in the history of college football an undefeated P5 champ didn’t make the playoff. The Seminoles did everything they were asked to do.

Yet, the committee made the decision to put in a one-loss SEC team over an undefeated Florida State program. The reactions across college football have been brutal and furious.

What is the point of playing the games if one injury can stop an undefeated team from getting in?

Charles Barkley doesn’t understand Florida State not getting in the playoff. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

The only upside is this shouldn’t ever happen again with the playoff expanding to 12 teams starting next season. Unfortunately, that definitely doesn’t ease the sting for Florida State right now. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.