Charles Barkley Calls Out Ja Morant For Not Being Able To Stay Out Of Trouble And ‘Dribble A Stupid Basketball’

Other than being objectively hilarious, one of the main reasons Charles Barkley is arguably the most beloved sports analyst in the world is his honesty. The Hall of Famer will say anything that comes to mind and doesn’t possess the ability to fake a take. Therefore, it should come as no surprise that his opinion about Ja Morant’s situation is spot on.

Barkley recently joined ‘Who’s Talking To Chris Wallace’ on Max and Morant’s boneheaded decision-making was a topic of conversation. The Grizzlies’ point guard is suspended for the first 25 games of the regular season after being filmed with a firearm twice in a two-month stretch last year, among other ridiculous moves off the court.

“He’s caught with a gun, he gets suspended and then, less than two months later, he gets filmed again on Instagram with a gun and you’re like, ‘Kid can’t be that stupid,’” Barkley said.

Ja Morant just needs to shut up and dribble, according to Charles Barkley. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

While ‘stupid’ has been a go-to adjective for most describing the last year or so for Morant, Barkley went a step further to put into perspective just how ridiculous the 24-year-old’s actions have been by saying being an NBA player isn’t a “real job.”

“We’re not like teachers. We’re not like firemen. We’re not like policemen. We’re not somebody who’s in the service. We’re not a doctor. Those are five real jobs,” Barkley continued.

“Real jobs [with] people who will never make a lot of money and all you have to do is dribble a stupid basketball and stay out of trouble.”

It’s the 2023 version of ‘shut up and dribble,’ and it’s the same thought that practically every NBA fan has when it comes to Morant’s off-the-court issues.

Be a professional, entertain on the court, collect your millions and millions of dollars, and don’t jump on Instagram with a gun.

It isn’t complicated.

