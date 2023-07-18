Charles Barkley Doubles Down On Bud Light Support, Says ‘F*ck You’ To Anyone Who Disagrees With His Outlook

Videos by OutKick

Charles Barkley definitely doesn’t have any regrets about supporting Bud Light.

The retired NBA star turned popular personality made some waves when he declared “f*ck you” to anyone who might have a problem with Bud Light, gay people or transgender people.

His comments seem to come off the cuff, and maybe weren’t really thought out. Was he saying “f*ck you” to anyone who dislikes Bud Light? Doesn’t like Dylan Mulvaney? Something in the middle? Who knows.

Charles Barkley: “If you’re gay, bless you if you’re trans, bless you. If you have a problem with that – F*CK YOU!” pic.twitter.com/eQID66Q2eS — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) July 14, 2023

Charles Barkley doesn’t like the Bud Light outrage.

Now, another video is out, and it’s clear Charles Barkley definitely doesn’t give a damn about the backlash and outrage.

“There’s a lot of people out here hating on Bud Light right now. I just want to say this, and I mean this from the bottom of my fucking heart. Hey, if you’re gay, I love you. If you’re a transvestite, I love you. And let me say something. If you disagree, fuck you,” Barkley said in a new video that appeared on TikTok.

It’s not clear where or when the video was shot, but the fact Rob Riggle is in the background likely means it was also from when Barkley was in Lake Tahoe for the American Century Celebrity golf tournament.

Barkley isn’t abandoning his message.

To be clear, there isn’t really any proof there are a lot of people in America that hate gay or transgender people. What people don’t like is biological men destroying women’s sports and people’s issue with Bud Light and Dylan Mulvaney isn’t just about the transgender issue.

There are a lot of transgender people in America who go about their lives without anyone noticing or caring. Bud Light chose to team up with Dylan Mulvaney, whose entire shtick is wildly offensive.

Dylan Mulvaney’s Bud Light promo continues to cause the company major problems. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

Remember, the Mulvaney/Bud Light promo painted women as being too stupid to understand sports or know what March Madness is. Do you know a single woman who doesn’t know what college basketball is? The answer is likely no.

Yet, Dylan Mulvaney painted women as morons, and it’s not a new thing. Mulvaney’s entire shtick seems to be mocking women and behaving like a little girl. That’s why people are upset. It’s wildly offensive to women.

Apparently, Charles Barkley doesn’t get that point.

Charles Barkley doubles down on Bud Light support. (Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images for American Express)

People are free to drink whatever they want, and people are also free to choose something else if they want. Welcome to America. No need to paint all people who are against Bud Light as terrible. Perhaps Charles Barkley should be asking why it’s okay for Dylan Mulvaney to mock half the people in America and cash checks while doing it. That’s a much more interesting question to me and a lot of other people.