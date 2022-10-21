Charissa Thompson Talks Sexting On A Plane

Charissa Thompson and Erin Andrews have had some bad luck in vehicles lately. Erin revealed last month that her driver fell asleep while driving on the highway during a trip from Chicago to Green Bay. As if that wasn’t bad enough, Charissa was in an accident last week where a driver made an illegal left turn and smashed into her Mercedes.

During this week’s episode of their podcast Calm Down with Erin and Charissa, Charissa thanked Erin for being a great friend following what she called a scary accident. The two then reflected on having a grateful perspective on life.

The two then told some stories that happened during their other frequent mode of transportation, on airplanes. Erin was apparently crop-dusted during an entire flight by the guy sitting in front of her and Charissa couldn’t stop reading some old guy’s sext messages.

Image Credit: Calm Down with Erin & Charissa/Instagram

Erin got the ball rolling on the airplane talk by mentioning someone passing gas on a recent flight. When asked if she knew who was responsible for the in-flight stench she responded, “It wasn’t hard to figure out when it happened the entire three-and-half-hour flight.”

“It’s like one little pass and you’re like ‘okay, wow’ that must have been a tough lunch or something… At this point it was like I want to wear the covid mask again, you know because I’m sitting in this guy’s fart.”

She then revealed who she thought kept farting, “I think it was the guy in front of me, who was wearing a Notre Dame shirt. So you know who you are.”

Reading Sexts Sounds Much Better Than Being Crop-Dusted

Here’s how Charissa explained her sexting experience: “You know when you’re sitting next to someone and that screen is so bright, and you can’t help but look over and I don’t want to look over… And then if the font is so large, now I’m reading the texts.”

“I’m trying so hard not to look, but now it’s an older individual and there’s sexting and there’s pictures. I was like, ‘Oh my god stop looking,’ and then I was like, ‘But I want to look. I want to see what’s happening here.'”

“They were sexting on their phone, but the the font was so big,” she continued. “Sending pictures, and now it wasn’t really, really bad pictures but it was enough.”

“Then I looked at the person and was like, maybe I need to spice it up here because there is something going on here with this situation. I couldn’t… I kept looking over and I felt like such a perv.”

Don’t fart on a plane near Erin and don’t sext next to Charissa. Erin’s calling you out and Charissa is reading your sexts and looking at your pictures. Although large font people are kind of asking for it.