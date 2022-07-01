Chari Hawkins Is America’s Hottest Heptathlete

USA track and field athlete Chari Hawkins has not yet won gold, but she’s quickly establishing herself as one the country’s top track and field athletes in generating clicks, often smoking the competition.

The 31-year-old heptathlete frequently posts across her social media accounts and has amassed a fan base of close to half a million Instagram followers.

She’s equally or more impressive when competing.

Hawkins is currently the 2022 U.S. Pentathlon champion and aspires to represent the U.S. at this month’s  World Championships.

 

As a heptathlete, Hawkins competes in seven events over two days: 100 meter hurdles, high jump, shot put, 200 meter dash, long jump, javelin and an 800 meter run. She told Yahoo Sports earlier this week that her favorite of the events is the high jump, “mostly because it’s the event that I have kind of, I guess, figured out.”

“It’s so much fun to be able to challenge yourself even higher and higher,” Hawkins added, per Yahoo Sports.

 

On June 11th, Hawkins was named the USATF Athlete of the Week, a program designed to recognize outstanding performers at all levels of the sport.

 

Wherever she next competes, we’ll be watching.

 

