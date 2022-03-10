Chargers Acquire All-Pro Edge Rusher Khalil Mack From Bears

Videos by OutKick

Ever wondered what a pass rush consisting of Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack would look like? Well, we’re about to find out, as the Chargers finalized a deal with the Bears Thursday to send Mack to Los Angeles.

Sources: The #Bears are closing in on a trade of star pass-rusher Khalil Mack, sending him to the Los Angeles Chargers for prime draft pick compensation. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 10, 2022

Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Chargers are sending a 2022 second-round pick and a 2023 sixth-round pick in exchange for Mack.

It’s yet another game-changing move in the NFL, as well as the AFC West. Just two days after the division rival Broncos acquired quarterback Russell Wilson, the Chargers make a move that shows they’re ready to compete.

With quarterback Justin Herbert on a rookie deal and with more than $50 million in cap space, general manager Tom Telesco said at the NFL Scouting Combine last week that they would be aggressive on the trade/free agency market. In a matter of days, Telesco has retained receiver Mike Williams on a three-year, 60 million deal and acquired one of the premiere pass rushers in the league in Mack.

In eight seasons with the Raiders and Bears, Mack, 31, has recorded 76.5 sacks and 23 forced fumbles. He was named the 2016 AP Defensive Player of the Year and has been an All-Pro three times. Mack played in just seven games in 2021 after undergoing foot surgery, but still racked up six sacks and seven quarterback hits.

According to Over the Cap, Mack has three years remaining on his six-year, $141 million deal that he signed in 2018.

