Chandler Jones: ‘I Live With My Mad Baby Momma But Want Girls To See My Big D–k’

Videos by OutKick

Former NFL star Chandler Jones — who has spent the better part of the past year in a mental facility (allegedly!) or posting nudes on social media — has a pretty good reason for all of it.

Appearing on former UFC star Rampage Jackson’s podcast this week, Jones simply said he was horny and wanted any interested females to see the whole package.

Makes sense to me!

“There were a part of me that was on Instagram and I felt that I was that percentile that was saying hey, I need attention…I wanted attention, I posted my genitals on the internet,” a calm, pretty sane-sounding Jones said.

“I wanted the girls to see my big d–k, because I’ve been single for six years but I’ve been living with my baby momma for six years, the one that’s mad now, I’ve been living with her. So now I’m trying to expose myself to say hey you can come f–k me.”

Chandler Jones explains why he exposed himself on the internet pic.twitter.com/TlLeVjUOFY — Borrachinha Depot (@FullContactMTWF) January 20, 2024

Chandler Jones seems perfectly fine

I mean, when you really break it down, it’s maybe the most sane thing Chandler Jones has said in a long time. I’m serious.

This dude has gone off the deep end ever since he picked off Jakobi Meyers last year and returned it for a walk-off pick-6.

Think about it. Ever since this moment, it’s all been downhill for Chandler:

Jakobi Meyers had this unforgettable moment vs. the Raiders last season.



And now he's joining Chandler Jones and the Raiders.pic.twitter.com/WP4l9qnOgo — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 14, 2023

That was PEAK Chandler Jones in 2022. Let’s quickly recap his 2023.

After an insane Labor Day weekend rant last fall, the Raiders made several attempts to reach out to Jones and eventually just cut him a few weeks later.

Police also arrested Jones that same month for violating a protective order after he reportedly stole items from his ex-girlfriend’s house and burned them while nude. Now we know why he wasn’t wearing any clothes, so I’m glad that’s cleared up.

Jones also claimed to have been taken to a psych ward, Seven Hills Behavioral Health Hospital, against his will and injected with medication.

Finally, this little video from Thanksgiving really cranked up the heat:

Former Raiders DE Chandler Jones is back on IG live Tripping pic.twitter.com/bzVKuDUmFA — SOHOOD NEWS 24-7 🧨🔥🔥🔥 (@7Sohood) November 28, 2023

Back then, we thought Chandler had just accidentally exposed himself. A classic mirror situation.

Now, we know it was his plan all along.

PS: CTE is fake! NEED this Chandler Jones-AB podcast more than I need air to breathe.