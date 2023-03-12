Championship Sunday Plays for College Basketball

Videos by OutKick

After a nice couple of days we split the main plays and go 2-1 in the smaller ones. While that makes the overall record 3-2 on the day, and the slightest of profit, I want more. So, we head into the last day before the Big Dance and we have a smaller slate of basketball. There are a few teams that need a win to get into the tournament and others will be in regardless of today’s outcome. Let’s take a look at the games.

Texas A&M vs. Alabama, 1:00 ET

I’m not sure I expected both of these teams to make it to the championship game, but I can’t say that I’m shocked to see them here either. Alabama had an outstanding year this season and has pretty much coasted to victory in the two games they’ve played in the SEC tournament. Texas A&M has also had a lot of success this season and made pretty quick work of both Arkansas and Vanderbilt in their two games. This should be a closer matchup between two teams that are filled with talented players. The Aggies are led by their guard play, while Alabama features a stronger forward/big man game. I do think it could be a big issue if Texas A&M cannot keep the Crimson Tide off of the glass today. The two teams played in what was a somewhat meaningless game for Alabama – I’m not saying that they didn’t try or didn’t want to win, but it didn’t mean anything if they lost the game. In this matchup the Aggies won by six on their home court and outrebounded Alabama by one. I expect this to be a bit different of a matchup on a neutral court and with something at steak. I think Alabama is the better team and can pull this game off. I’ll back Alabama at -5.

Memphis vs. Houston, 3:15 ET

I’m backing a total in this game. I think Memphis, with the way they are playing could pull it out, but I also think that Houston is the better team. So, to me, it is a no play, but gun to the head, I’d back Houston to win the game and cover the spread. If you’ve watched either team you know just how explosive their offenses can be. Memphis put up 91 points yesterday against Tulane. Houston though has slowed their pace down over the past three games and haven’t cracked 70 points in any of them. Their defense has also not allowed 50 points in this tournament. I’m impressed with the way they seem to be swarming the ball. That’s what they’ll need in order to keep moving in the main tournament. The two teams did just face each other and it was a tight game. Houston won on the road by just two points. That total in the game? 132. I’m seeing 136 available and expect this to be a bit under. If it is close down the stretch, we could see free throws knock us over the total, but overall, I expect both offenses to be working in the half court and using the clock to our advantage. I’m backing the under in this one.

We only get a total of five games today and because I’m a generous guy, I’ll put a play out for the other three – I never advise playing all games on a slate (there are people very successful that do this) but here they are: I think the total is too high in the Princeton/Yale game and will take the under 138.5 in that one. I think VA Commonwealth is better than Dayton and should be favored by more, I’ll take them -2. Finally, Purdue will probably crush Penn State. I’d back them -7.5

For more sports betting information and plays, follow David on Twitter: @futureprez2024