Champagne Bottle To The Elbow Bone Pushes Lance McCullers’ ALCS Start To Game 4

We all know about tennis elbow, but how about champagne elbow?

Houston Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. was expected to start in Game 3 of the ALCS, but will now start Game 4 thanks to an elbow injury courtesy of a rogue champagne bottle during the team’s ALDS celebration over the Seattle Mariners.

Those pesky celebrations can do a lot of damage.

McCullers reportedly got hit in the elbow bone by one of the team’s champagne bottles during the celebration.

Lance McCullers Jr says he got hit on the elbow bone by a spare champagne bottle during the Seattle celebration, so that is why he got pushed back one game. He threw a bullpen today and says everything is fine. Lance will start in game four. — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) October 21, 2022

Obviously, it did enough damage to delay his start in the series against the New York Yankees. However, he has been throwing in the bullpen and is feeling fine.

Here’s what happened in McCullers own words.

“Actually, after the victory in Seattle, I caught a spare champagne bottle to the elbow bone. I’m OK, it’s just a little bit of swelling, not a huge deal. Threw a bullpen today, it was 35 pitches, it was a great bullpen,” McCullers said. Earlier in the week, we thought it would be beneficial to give me some days off with everything settled down, give me an extra day to go with Game 4.”

So the delay is more cautionary than anything. Now, here’s what we’re all wondering: whose fault was it?

“It was really no one’s fault, it was just an accident.”:

Oh.

Well, we’ll have to wait and see how that sore elbow holds up once McCullers takes the mound Sunday.

