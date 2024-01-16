Chad Ochocinco Says Jerry Jones Is ‘The Mother F***ing Problem’

Videos by OutKick

Chad Ochocinco isn’t pointing the finger at Mike McCarthy or Dak Prescott. No, according to the former All-Pro wide receiver, Jerry Jones deserves all the blame for the Dallas Cowboys’ failures.

On the latest episode of their Nightcap podcast, Ocho and Shannon Sharpe gave their thoughts on the Cowboys‘ loss in the Wild Card round. After going 12-5 and winning the NFC East, “Dem Boys” got pummeled by the seventh-seed Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

And Ochocinco passionately threw the team’s owner under the bus.

“Guess who the mother f—ing problem is and why they keep losing every single year? Twenty-eight years, guess who the common denominator is?” he asked. “All the pieces to the puzzle every year the Cowboys play good god d-mn football and get sent the f-ck home in the first round, guess who the problem is?”

Sharpe asked if his co-host was, in fact, referring to Jones.

“Say his name loud and clear! That’s the problem,” Ochocinco said. “Jerry Jones is the reason why they can’t get past the first round. That’s the problem!”

With their early postseason exit, the Cowboys became the first team in NFL history to win 12 games in three-consecutive seasons but still fail to reach a conference championship game.

And Jerry Jones is not happy about it.

Dallas’ longtime owner said Sunday’s playoff loss felt like “the most painful” he’s experienced.

“What I’m zeroed in on is the fact that I thought we were in a position, everybody in this room thought we were in a position to advance this thing in the playoffs and maybe get as far as our dreams might take us,” Jones said.

“This is one of my most surprises since I’ve been involved in sport, period… I know how disappointed everybody is.”

"This seems like the most painful [playoff loss] because we all had such great expectation and we had hope for this team."



– Cowboys owner Jerry Jones following loss to Packers pic.twitter.com/NbTOpkbaju — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) January 15, 2024

It’s easy to deflect blame to the players and coaches. After all, it’s not like the team owner is out there screwing up routes and missing tackles. But Jones is also the team president and general manager. He’s not just sitting back — he’s running the show.

And if you ask Ochocinco, it’s time for him to stand down.

“Jerry, I love you. I love the way you conduct business. Go ahead and get in the background and let them boys handle their business from now on,” the six-time Pro Bowler said.

“Let the boys go out there and play ball. We know who owns the team. Don’t put no more added pressure than what already comes with the star on the helmet already. Watch the problem be solved, I guarantee the problem be solved when Jerry stops doing that.”

He might have a point, but it’s likely going to fall on (81-year-old) deaf ears. Win or lose, everybody knows Dallas is Jerry’s world.

