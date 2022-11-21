Former Ole Miss Star Chad Kelly Wins CFL Championship

Chad Kelly is officially a CFL champion.

Kelly, who was a standout during his time at Ole Miss, is one of the QBs on the Toronto Argonauts, and Sunday night, he was pressed into service to help the team to a Grey Cup victory over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. Late in the game, Kelly had to lead a late game scoring drive after starter McLeod Bethel-Thompson got hurt.

The former Broncos draft pick finished the game with 43 passing yards on 4/6 passing and rushed for 21 yards on two carries. After failing to really hang around the NFL and make any substantial impact, Chad Kelly is finally a champion.

It’s great to see Chad Kelly finally have some success at the professional level of football. He wasn’t a star in the CFL (finished the year with just two passing touchdowns), but he was a contributor for the Argonauts.

At the end of the day, that’s all that matters. Now, Chad Kelly is a Grey Cup winner, and nobody can ever take that away from him.

Chad Kelly wins the Grey Cup. (Photo by Brent Just/Getty Images)

Kelly was absolutely electric during his time in Oxford. He was a star playing for Hugh Freeze. However, off-the-field issues led to his time with Denver getting cut short and he never had much of an impact with the Colts.

After his disappointing time in the NFL, he found his way to the CFL, and clearly, it has worked out well.

When the Argonauts needed him, he got the job done.

Will Chad Kelly ever get another shot at the NFL? Who knows, but there’s no doubt he has a place in Canada moving forward if he wants it.