Former Ole Miss QB Chad Kelly Gives Perfect Response To Question About Broncos’ Situation

Chad Kelly, the ex-Ole Miss quarterback, is ready to save the Denver Broncos if they come calling amid their woeful QB situation.

The Broncos were hammered by the Los Angeles Rams 51-14 on Christmas due in large part to Russell Wilson’s lackluster performance under center. Wilson threw one touchdown and three interceptions and was replaced by Brett Rypien later in the game who threw a pick-six during his brief outing.

Kelly, who was drafted by the Broncos in the seventh round of the 2017 NFL Draft, is well aware of how bad things are in Denver and offered up his services via Twitter.

Former defensive end Derek Wolfe asked Broncos fans who they’d rather have at quarterback at the moment – Rypien, Wilson, or Baker Mayfield?

Kelly replied with his own name: Chad.

Kelly wasn’t done there. Former NFL wide receiver Brandon Stokley tweeted that the Broncos are a disaster with Kelly letting the world know he’s ready.

I’m ready big dawg … https://t.co/9MulbVnKTP — Chad Kelly (@Chadkelly_6) December 25, 2022

While Kelly was drafted by the Broncos back in 2017, he was released by the team after being arrested on first-degree criminal trespassing charges before ultimately pleading guilty to second-degree criminal trespassing. He appeared in one game for the Broncos in 2018.

The Indianapolis Colts later signed Kelly but he was suspended by the NFL for violating the league’s personal conduct policy.

The 28-year-old signed with the Toronto Argonauts of the CFL in February of this year and led the team to a comeback victory in the Grey Cup.

Kelly, arguably the best Ole Miss quarterback of all-time without the last name Manning, played two seasons in Oxford and led the Rebels to a Sugar Bowl win in his final year.