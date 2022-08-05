Chad Johnson Offers Extremely Lofty Comparison For Zach Wilson

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson has played in just 13 NFL games, but despite the fact that he’s heading into just his second NFL campaign, plenty of folks have a player comparison in mind for the young QB. Plus, practically every fan has drawn a line in the sand when it comes to Wilson.

You either like Wilson as a QB and see a bright future for the BYU product, or you think he’ll be the latest Jets signal caller to fail. A lot of that has to do with the market he plays in, but people certainly have their strong opinions about the 23-year-old who may or may not have hooked up with his mom’s best friend this offseason.

Former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson is someone who is all in on Wilson.

Ochocinco recently sat down with Sports Illustrated and offered up a ridiculously bold comparison for the young Jets QB.

“Zach is extremely good. He has the ‘it’ factor—very Patrick Mahomes-ish,” Johnson explained. “I’m not saying he’s Patrick Mahomes, but you watch his mechanics, his throwing motion, the way he moves, he’s very Patrick Mahomes-ish. Zach Wilson is gonna flourish; he’s gonna flourish in New York.”

While Jonson says he doesn’t think Wilson is already on Mahomes’ level, the fact that he believes he could reach that level is quite the prediction.

Wilson threw nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 13 games as a rookie a year ago. Mahomes, in his second season after being a backup his rookie year, threw for 50 touchdowns and over 5,000 yards en route to being named league MVP that season.

Johnson isn’t the only former NFL star to sing praises for Wilson and his future, Tony Romo compared him to Mahomes last year as well.