Chad Johnson Plans To Attend Bills-Bengals, Watch Game From The Stands

Former Cincinnati Bengals wideout, Chad Johnson will be on hand to watch his old team host the Buffalo Bills.

Johnson announced on Twitter that he’ll be in western New York to catch the game, but don’t think for a second that he plans on being something of a Bengals dignitary.

Nope. He’s going to let the fellas on the field have it.

Bengals-Bills next week on MNF, I’m going to the game to sit in the stands with the fans & heckle the Bills players during the game… 🐅 — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) December 26, 2022

This won’t be the first time that Johnson has watched his old team from the stands. Why it’s not even the first time he’s done it this season.

He was on hand to watch the Bengals host the Dolphins in the infamous Thursday Night Football game where Tua Tagovailoa suffered a scary injury.

Chad Johnson is here wearing a Joe Burrow jersey.



He’ll be in the crowd again tonight. #Bengals @ochocinco #TNF pic.twitter.com/GHJrYGxqzZ — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) September 29, 2022

The man formerly known as Chad Ochocinco is a big live sports guy and spent a good chunk of November and December catching World Cup games in Qatar.

My World Cup stats are 🔥 pic.twitter.com/qbOhSGNsG2 — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) December 18, 2022

We need more ex NFLers — and athletes coming back and being hardcore fans of their old teams. I kind of love the idea of someone talking smack to a fan of another team, only for them to turn around and realize they were talking to someone like Chad Johnson.

Talk about something would scramble the ol’ synapses.

It’s funny because just a few months ago, Johnson himself was trying to offer his services to the Bengals.

He’s still offering his services, but instead of making grabs, he can spit some venom from the bleachers all while sipping on a nice frosty cold one.

That sounds way more enjoyable.

