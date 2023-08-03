Chad Johnson Has Changed His Name For The Cornhole Championships

Videos by OutKick

Chad Johnson — formerly known as Chad Ochocinco for a glorious stretch — has briefly changed his name again ahead of the Cornhole Championships.

Meet, Chad Johnsonville.

Look out, world.

Chad Johnson is about to take over the cornhole world

A lot to digest there, starting with the fact that the American Cornhole League’s Johnsonville SuperHole IV Championship is this week. Did you know that? I didn’t, but I think I’m all in.

Frankly, it’s another genius marketing move from maybe the smartest marketer of all time. Nobody sold themselves better than Chad Johnson back in the day. Nobody.

Remember that year you had him and Terrell Owens on that random Bengals team? Absolute electric factory:

Now, did that tandem work out? Eh. Not so much. The 2010 Bengals went 4-12, Carson Palmer threw 20 picks and while the two weren’t awful, the numbers didn’t exactly jump off the page.

TO: 72 catches, 938 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Ocho: 67 catches, 831 yards and 4 touchdowns.

See, not bad. Not great. Still, though, a great team on paper that is underappreciated to this day.

Anyway, I’m glad to see Chad Johnson (ville) still scheming it up nowadays. He’s also got a reputation for being a pretty awesome dude in real life, which is cool. Loves FIFA, Madden and giving ridiculously high tips.

After tomorrow, hopefully he can add cornhole champion to that resume.