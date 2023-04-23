Chad Kelly Shows Great Maturity By Keeping Cool After LeSean McCoy Swipes At Jim Kelly

Videos by OutKick

Chad Kelly is the nephew of Pro Football Hall of Fame Jim Kelly and doesn’t appreciate when someone talks negatively about his kin. However, instead of swiping back after the most recent instance of perceived disrespect, the former Mr. Irrelevant showed great maturity and kept quiet.

Kelly, 29, is the best single-season quarterback in Ole Miss history. The former four-star recruit landed in Oxford after short stints at Clemson and East Mississippi Community College and immediately lit the SEC on fire.

He is the only quarterback in school history to beat Auburn, LSU and Alabama in the same season.

Kelly ultimately struggled to stay in the NFL because of off-field issues and wound up winning a Grey Cup in the CFL last season. With that said, his stats and tape speak for themselves.

Family is big for Kelly and he could not be more grateful for his relationship with his uncle Jim. Thus, when LeSean McCoy had not-so-nice things to say about the Bills legend last week, it made him mad.

McCoy spoke about Jim Kelly during an appearance on Kay Adams’ morning show Up & Adams. The two have a history with each other that dates back to 2017, when Kelly publicly questioned McCoy’s decision to warmup during the national anthem. It seems as though that beef has continued.

Jim recently said that Buffalo needs to “add a star running back” to play alongside Josh Allen. McCoy clapped back at that idea with a defense of James Cook and took aim at the four-time Super Bowl runner-up’s inability to win the big game.

Do the Bills need to add a star RB?@CutonDime25 has some words for Jim Kelly. 👀



📺: @FanDuelTV | @heykayadams pic.twitter.com/3nsuF4XX7b — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) April 20, 2023

In the past, Chad may have been quick to hop on social media and fire back at McCoy on behalf of his uncle. He has never been someone to keep his opinion to himself and often calls it how he sees it.

Chad Kelly took the high road.

Kelly’s mouth (or Twitter fingers, in this case) have gotten him in some trouble before, but he seems to be learning that not everything needs to escalate and chose to brush it off.

Sometimes you gotta let it go . — Chad Kelly (@Chadkelly_6) April 22, 2023

Instead of being #MadOnline and starting a bigger beef, Kelly chose to channel his anger and focus it toward football. McCoy’s comments led to an impromptu gym session as a point of release.

Good morning to the world. Looks like someone wanted to talk shit about my family yesterday . Guess I’m heading to the gym to let this energy out . — Chad Kelly (@Chadkelly_6) April 22, 2023

This is a big step for Chad Kelly. His maturity was on full display in choosing not to fire back at McCoy.

Good job, Swag! Sometimes you gotta let it go, indeed.