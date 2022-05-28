Celtics’ ’10 Years Later’ Tweet Causes Frenzy As Series Seems Familiar

The Boston Celtics tweeted out a video on Thursday — ahead of Friday’s Game 6 against the Miami Heat — with the caption, “10 years later, same result.”

The video documents a fan who attended the 2012 NBA Eastern Conference Finals, featuring the Celtics and Heat, and his journey ahead of this year’s playoff game in Boston.

10 years later, same result ☘️ pic.twitter.com/gKd1t1j66l — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 27, 2022

Shortly after the team posted the video, fans from both teams pointed out a different result from the 2012 Eastern Conference Finals. While Boston did win Game 5 to take a 3-2 series lead in 2012, the Celtics lost the next two games, and the Heat — led by LeBron James and Dwyane Wade — went on to win the NBA title.

The 2022 Eastern Conference Finals is currently tied 3-3 with the Celtics traveling to Miami for Game 7.

Here are just a few of the reactions:

“You right. Another game 6 L,” one individual wrote.

You right. Another game 6 L pic.twitter.com/0pY1Ui1GyO — Sergio Haltenhof (@MrH_1012) May 28, 2022

“[The f*ck] would you post this?” one user wrote. “We were up 3-2 and then went on to lose games 6 and 7 delete this right now.”

Tf would you post this? We were up 3-2 and then went on to lose games 6 and 7 delete this right now — Emo Dad (@akaNorman) May 27, 2022

“If we blow this series Miami fans will be rubbing this post in our faces for the next decade,” another individual said. “What are you doing.”

If we blow this series Miami fans will be rubbing this post in our faces for the next decade. What are you doing — Steve Rutherson (@SRutherson1) May 27, 2022

After Miami took Game 6 Friday night in Boston, the replies on Twitter pointing out the similarities only increased.

Even Bally Sports’ Twitter account covering the Heat took to the social media platform to share stats comparing 2012 LeBron James and 2022 Jimmy Butler.

10 years later, same result ☘️ pic.twitter.com/nQCFkLD9g0 — Bally Sports Sun: HEAT (@BallyHEAT) May 28, 2022

Will the Celtics be able to pull off a Game 7 win in Miami? Hopefully, for the social media team, it works out a little differently for Boston this year than it did a decade ago.

Follow Meg Turner on Twitter @Megnturner_ and Instagram @Megnturner



