Celtics Matt Ryan Has Big Game And Reveals His Crazy Past

The NBA Summer League game between the Boston Celtics and the Milwaukee Bucks went down to the wire last night. The Celtics Matt Ryan decided the game was his to win.

Ryan had a great game, scoring 23 points on 6 of 11 shooting from 3-point range. Ryan appeared in one game for the Celtics last year, so he is still a 25-year-old rookie. That may explain why he was so emotional after the game last night.

“I was driving DoorDash a year ago … to be a part of the Boston Celtics is special”



That’s real 👏 @Matt_Ryan04



(via @KwaniALunis)pic.twitter.com/7gktFAOq0g — NBA TV (@NBATV) July 12, 2022

Matt Ryan was an undrafted free agent out of Tennessee-Chattanooga. He is a 6’7″ shooting forward and currently leads the Celtics Summer League team averaging 19 points a game and averaging 1.5 steals a game.