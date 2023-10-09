Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Suffers Embarrassing Wardrobe Malfunction

Videos by OutKick

It’s good that few people tune in to the NBA preseason. Celtics All-Star Jaylen Brown is undoubtedly glad for it on Sunday.

Brown suited up for Sunday’s preseason matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers. The 6-foot-6 forward wasn’t quick to realize he was ill-prepared for the game — wearing his uniform a**-backwards.

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – JANUARY 19: BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – JANUARY 19: Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics celebrates after scoring against the Golden State Warriors during the fourth quarter at TD Garden on January 19, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

While every other player on the Celtics and the 76ers wore the team and Nike logo on the front, Brown wore them on his backside, setting off the live TV broadcast during the game.

“I think Jaylen Brown put his pants on backward,” former Celtics forward Brian Scalabrine reacted. “I just saw the Celtics logo in the back and I’m like, wait a minute here. Maybe it’s a new style trend.”

Jaylen Brown has his shorts on backwards in the Celtics’ preseason debut against the Sixers 😭



pic.twitter.com/jp2oFjNacI — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 8, 2023

The $300 million player eventually noticed, exited, and returned to the game with his shorts back in order.

It’s one of the stranger on-court events in recent memory, joining the guy who delivered McDonald’s to a college basketball game and the occasional animal rights protest that can get sticky.

Brown and the Celtics had the last laugh on Sunday, beating the James Harden-less Philadelphia 76ers, 114-106. Brown scored 19 points in 26 minutes.

Pat Bev hit Jaylen Brown with the "too small" celly 😂 pic.twitter.com/d4U7lPOzyB — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) October 9, 2023