Celtics Can’t Stop Steph Curry, OutKick 360 Discusses

The OutKick 360 crew said the winner of Game 5 will win it all.

“The team that wins Game 5 traditionally goes on to win the series, and a series tied 2-2, the team that wins Game 5 goes on to win 80% of the NBA Finals,” Jonathan Hutton said. “Keep in mind, the game is back in San Francisco. Golden State hosting Boston and Boston has yet to lose back-to-back games in the postseason.”

“So when they lose, they generally rebound and rebound in a very dominant way, which has been the case for several teams throughout the postseason of lopsided wins versus lopsided losses,” Hutton said. “But a pivotal matchup tonight, 8:00 tip-off time here in Nashville.”

Here’s everything the guys had to say:

