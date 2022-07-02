Celebrity F-Bomb Brigade Proves Stars Can’t Debate

Jimmy Fallon sold his creative soul to the Left in the Age of Trump.

So it’s not shocking to see him egg on a B-list star to curse out the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade reversal.

“Stranger Things” star Maya Hawke, daughter of Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman, shared a monologue on “The Tonight Show” about how much her mom’s abortion meant to the family. She capped it with, what else, an expletive.

Actress Maya Hawke during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Several, actually.

“Of course, wealthy people will always be able to get abortions, but so many people, because of this ruling this week, will not only not be able to pursue their dreams, but actually lose their lives and be unsafe. And I just wanted to say that, like, f*** the Supreme Court.” Maya Hawke

And Fallon, who outraged the Left after he tousled Donald Trump’s hair six years ago, begged for more.

“You can absolutely say that,” Fallon grinned before Hawke said it again, and again, earning more praise from Fallon.

To be fair to young Hawke, her abortion speech had nuance and a thoughtful perspective.

Most celebrities just spit out an expletive, typically the F-bomb, and consider that their virtue signal du jour. They may have learned it from watching Robert De Niro curse out President Donald Trump at the 2018 Tony Awards.

Think Janelle Monae sharing her middle digit and cursing out the Court from the BET stage late last month. Or singer Olivia Rodrigo singing “f*** you” during a concert in England.

Or Green Day, the faux punk rockers whose lead singer vowed to renounce his U.S. citizenship following the decision. Oh, and he delivered his own “f*** off” slam to anyone who disagrees.

Or Wanda Sykes, who screeched America is no longer a Democracy (it never was, technically) to fellow hard-Leftist Stephen Colbert.

Or Pink demanding pro-life Americans stop listening to her music and, for good measure, “f*** right off.”

Or “Bros” star Billy Eichner blasting pro-life types with, yes, another expletive parade.

Sense a pattern?

Celebrities long ago gave up trying to convince those who disagree with their worldview. They often lack the skills necessary to even attempt such a feat. The modern liberal prefers to dwell in an ideological bubble, demeaning their ideological opponents as racists, sexists … whatever “ist” comes to mind.

They also lack the requisite empathy towards the pro-life contingent.

It’s why they adore social media. They can pontificate to their heart’s content without having to engage with their critics. A block here, an ignored response there, and they don’t have to sweat their world views.

It’s especially true in how they weaponize awards show stages as their personal soapboxes.

No one can debate them in real-time. The press certainly won’t fact-check them for their progressive stump speeches. Did any entertainment journalist bring up Leonardo Di Caprio’s eco-hypocrisy after his Climate Change screed at the 2016 Oscars?

Smarter stars might visit platforms where they can change some hearts and/or minds. Why not chat with Tucker Carlson over at Fox News? Carlson’s audience is massive, and he’d probably love debating liberal actors on the issues du jour.

Except for the simple act of appearing on Carlson’s show might taint them in the eyes of their fellow liberals. Remember what happened when actor/producer Mark Duplass shared some kind thoughts about Ben Shapiro in 2018? The star of the “Creep” film series offered up a groveling apology for treating Shapiro like a human being.

Expletive-spewing stars don’t realize how they damage their brand, and potentially their long-term careers, by cursing out potential fans. Sure, the money is flowing today, but how about next year? Or in 10 years?

They’re also not swaying many would-be voters. In fact, they’re probably making the other side hunker down on their world views.

Then again, virtue signaling is all about feeling good now … not tomorrow.