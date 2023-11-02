Don’t Be Mad When Celebrities Stay In Their Lanes; They Should! | Tomi Lahren

Videos by OutKick

Since Oct. 7, everyone and their mother has become a foreign policy expert and while we are ALL entitled to our opinions, perhaps calling on celebrities to fix a religious war that’s been raging for generations isn’t the most realistic approach.

It’s time for Final Thoughts.

It’s a weird time to be alive, folks.

We’ve got gays in the streets advocating for male tampons one day and for Palestine and Hamas the next and while I’m sure a lot of these people are well-meaning morons, it doesn’t fix the moron part of that equation.

So here’s an idea, all of these pro-Hamas/Free Palestine folks should be sent over to Gaza to personally assist with the humanitarian effort.

Don’t forget your drag costumes, weirdos! I’m sure they’ll be a big hit over there…

But if we are being honest here, half the country honestly doesn’t give two craps about what’s going on in the Middle East, unless Taylor Swift were to go there.

And while that might seem like blissful ignorance in such a tumultuous time as this, perhaps it is for the best.

Because what is worse? Celebrities commenting on the situation with little to no knowledge of the situation.

And what’s even worse than that? Fans of celebrities expecting said celebrities to be the answer and the cure.

Earlier this week Selena Gomez put out this post on her social media. Doing what she, as a celebrity with no knowledge of the situation in Israel and Palestine, should do. Nothing. Do nothing. Say nothing.

But that didn’t satisfy her fans or the trolls who are quite upset that Selena Gomez- a pop singer and actress- isn’t doing enough to support Palestinians.

Excuse me, what in the actual HELL is Selena Freakin Gomez supposed to do about a war in Gaza?

She has hundreds of millions of social media followers and that means it’s her duty to take a side- that is going to piss hundreds of millions off regardless- and somehow that’s gonna do what…

Who is Selena Gomez gonna save? The best thing she can offer is a skin care routine and I have a feeling Hamas isn’t interested.

This right here is a symptom of a much broader disease, idol worship.

Celebrities should not be expected to solve international conflicts because A, they can’t and B… THEY CAN’T!

So let’s all just take a collective chill pill and leave these people alone. When celebs try to stay in their lane, for the love of God, let them!

Those are my Final Thoughts. From Nashville, God bless and take care.

