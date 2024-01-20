CeeDee Lamb’s Mom Heads To Facebook For Fiery Take On Cowboys QB: ‘DAK ISN’T IT’

Videos by OutKick

It was abundantly clear on Sunday that CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott weren’t on the same page. And now, CeeDee’s mom has entered the chat.

The Dallas Cowboys got walloped by Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday — knocking “America’s Team” out of the playoffs and disappointing fans once again. The Cowboys are now the only team in NFL history to win 12 games in three-consecutive seasons but fail to reach the Conference Championship.

(Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

But there seemed to be a disconnect between Prescott and his No. 1 wide receiver. Maybe it was timing, maybe it was something else.

At one point during the game, head coach Mike McCarthy and several players went over to give Lamb a pep talk on the bench. But after the loss, Prescott dismissed the idea that he and Lamb were having any issues.

“Two competitors wanted to be perfect and we weren’t perfect early,” Prescott told NFL Network’s Jane Slater. “Far from being disconnected.”

But Lamb’s mom, Leta Ramirez, suggests otherwise.

Ramirez took to Facebook Sunday night to let everyone know how she really feels about QB1: “DAK ISN’T IT.”

CeeDee Lamb’s Mom went IN on Dak Prescott on Facebook 😳😳😳



“DAK ISN’T IT!!! I wish [CeeDee] would leave.. They need to get rid of [Dak’s] ass.. It’s guys on that team that want a RING! They work too hard.. [Dak] don’t want to win a RING !” pic.twitter.com/TxPWvJBBEK — Eagles Nation (@PHLEaglesNation) January 20, 2024

Ramirez also praised Houston Texans rookie quarterback CJ Stroud and suggested that Prescott isn’t actually interested in winning a Super Bowl ring.

“They need to get rid of his ass!” she wrote. “It’s guys on that team that’s wants [sic] a RING! They work so hard.”

Locker Room Rift Between CeeDee Lamb And Dak Prescott?

Truth is, there’s enough drama in Dallas right now. They don’t need players’ moms getting involved.

Sure, Prescott struggled in Sunday’s loss. Two first-half interceptions, including a pick-six, saw Dallas go down 27-0 early. That’s not what you need from your $160-million franchise QB in the postseason.

(Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

But, as a whole, Prescott had an outstanding season — throwing for 4,500 yards and 36 touchdowns with just 9 interceptions. And while Ramirez might think “Dak isn’t it,” he did help her son to have a career year. Lamb caught 135 passes for 1,749 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2023. And there’s likely a lucrative extension in his future.

But Prescott and the Cowboys can’t win the big games. That’s been their problem for years.

Blame whomever you want, but ranting on Facebook surely isn’t the solution.

Follow Amber on X at @TheAmberHarding or email her at Amber.Harding@OutKick.com.