CeeDee Lamb Arrives at Cowboys Training Camp, Immediately Throws Horns Down

Old college rivalries die hard. Few as hard as University of Oklahoma-University of Texas football.

Former Sooners wide receiver CeeDee Lamb starred in Norman for three years before being selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft.

The 23-year old clearly has not forgotten his roots, as he showed up to the first day of training camp in Oxnard ready to troll Texas with a horns down:

Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb arrived for the first training camp practice, and promptly throws up the Horns Down pic.twitter.com/mcnM32CtGf — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) July 27, 2022

The gesture was in response to a fan yelling out to ask Lamb “Let me get a boomer.”

Thankfully, having escaped the Big 12’s ridiculous penalty enforcement of Horns Down, Lamb should not be punished for having the audacity to poke fun at the Texas Longhorns.

Lamb experienced some success in the Red River Shootout, particularly during the 2019 game when he caught 10 passes for 171 yards and 3 touchdowns in a 34-27 win for the Sooners.

He’s been similarly successful in his first two years in Dallas, with 79 receptions and over 1,100 years last season.

No news has emerged on whether or not the gesture was noticed or responded to by teammate and former Longhorn Malik Jefferson.

The Oklahoma-Texas rivalry game will be on October 8th this year, at its traditional Cotton Bowl home. Undoubtedly Lamb will be hoping he has many more opportunities to flash Horns Down this season too.