Former NFL Player Cedric Killings Dead At 45

Former NFL player Cedric Killings has passed away.

The former Houston Texans defensive lineman and NFL journeyman died last week at the age of 45 after battling pancreatic cancer, according to a statement from his alma mater Carson–Newman University.

“Cedric was a fantastic person, player, father, husband, teammate and most importantly, a man of God. We are praying for and grieve with Cedric’s family during this difficult time,” Carson-Newman head football coach and Killings former college football teammate Mike Clowney said in a statement.

Cedric Killings dies after battle with pancreatic cancer. (Photo by Getty Images)

His wife Shavon also announced the death, and wrote the following on Facebook, according to the New York Post:

My love, my best friend, my husband of 21 years is no longer physically with me but he lives in my heart and in the hearts of our 3 children. I’m comforted in knowing he is resting and no longer in pain, but I’m still at a loss and can’t believe this is real. If you’ve ever had the pleasure of meeting him then you already know how special he is. Just an all around great person. I don’t just say this as his wife, it’s echoed by family, friends, and former teammates. It has been an honor to share life with him, and to love and be loved by him. [Red heart] So grateful for it all. Love you for life.

Killings went undrafted in 2000 after a dominant career at Carson-Newman. He spent time with the 49ers, Browns, Panthers, Vikings, Redskins and Texans before suffering a career-career ending injury. Killings suffered a horrific neck injury during a 2007 game against the Colts.

The defensive lineman suffered a fractured vertebra in his neck after a head-to-head collision on a kickoff. He would never play another snap of pro football again for the rest of his life.

Cedric Killings’s NFL career ended when he suffered a brutal neck injury. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

However, Killings showed great grit and determination when he surprised teammates at practice just days later, according to the New York Post.

Now, he’s left this world at the age of 45 after a brutal battle with pancreatic cancer. Pancreatic cancer is widely-viewed as one of the worst organs someone can get infected with cancer.

Cedric Killings dead at the age of 45. (Credit: Tom Hauck/Allsport/Getty Images)

Cedric Killings leaves behind a wife and three children, according to the same New York Post report. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this incredibly difficult and sad time.