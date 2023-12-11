Cecily Strong Backed Out of ‘SNL’ Elise Stefanik-Antisemitism Hearing Sketch at Last Minute

Videos by OutKick

Former “SNL” cast member Cecily Strong made a surprise appearance at the show’s dress rehearsal this past weekend.

She was set to portray Rep. Elise Stefanik in the heavily criticized cold-open sketch about the congressional hearing with university leaders.

But Strong did not appear during the live taping of the show. A report from The New York Post says Strong later decided she was “uncomfortable with the sketch.”

“There were a variety of reasons, and last minute Cecily pulled out of the cold open,” a source told the outlet.

“SNL” ultimately replaced Strong with Chloe Troast.

It’s unclear what part of the sketch worried Strong.

Critics have accused the sketch of making light of antisemitism across college campuses. ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt called the skit “atrocious.”

Yet those criticisms are not valid. “SNL” is a sketch comedy show and its cold opening is intended to satirize the biggest story of the week.

Mocking a congressional hearing about antisemitism is not insensitive. It’s satire. No story, individual, or group should be off limits to comedy, no matter the sensitivity.

As I’ve said before, Hamas, Jews, Ivy League colleges, warmongering Republicans, and everyone in between should be subject to “SNL” ridicule.

Thus, “SNL” was right to satirize both Stefanik and the hearing.

However, the show loses credibility when focused more on Stefanik than the testimony of the college presidents.

The presidents refused to declare “calls for genocide of Jewish people” a violation of “campus rules on harassment.” Shying away from making fun of them for that proves how politically compromised the show’s writing staff is.

You can’t be funny if you are unwilling to make fun of people with whom you align. “SNL” is not willing to do that.

Speaking of funny, the segment also struggled in that category:

And now, testimony from three University presidents on the subject of antisemitism on college campuses pic.twitter.com/EtLFiEvM1z — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) December 10, 2023

Cecily Strong wouldn’t have saved that segment.