Cease and White Sox Should Coast Against Oakland

White Sox vs. Athletics, 9:40 ET

The White Sox, Twins, and Guardians are all playing an elaborate game of “Who actually wants to win the division?” See the Guardians are leading by two games over both of the other two. The Twins have probably the most balanced team, the Guardians have a strong pitching staff, and the White Sox have the best team on paper. Whichever team takes it probably loses in the first round of the playoffs. One team that doesn’t need to worry about the playoffs is the Athletics, they’ve already been eliminated.

Dylan Cease has been awesome for the White Sox this year. It is possible if Justin Verlander wasn’t so good for the season, that Cease would take the award. He still has the potential to win the award. If he finishes out the season strong he might be able to take it because Verlander is currently injured. Tonight is an opportunity to throw a really dominant game against a weak opponent. If Cease can put his mark on the game tonight with say a complete game shutout, he might be able to turn some heads away from Verlander’s spectacular season.

On the year, Cease has a 1.78 ERA in road starts. He’s been able to keep the ball in the yard during road starts – just four home runs compared to 10 at home. You can’t get much better than what Cease did in his last start. At home, against the Twins, he had a no-hitter until the ninth inning. He ultimately allowed just the one hit and finished out the game. In his only start against the Athletics this season, he allowed just four hits in six innings. One of the four hits was a solo home run – it was the only run he allowed. With Chicago already having been on the West, the travel isn’t a concern to me in this game either.

JP Sears is pitching for the Athletics, he has been good for them since coming over in the trade at the deadline. He has two consecutive quality starts and hasn’t allowed more than three runs in any of his Athletics starts. For the game, I think the best option for us is to play the first five innings and full game moneyline parlay for the White Sox at +105.

