CBS Sports Host Katie Mox: All Of My Bras & Underwear Were Stolen On Delta Flight

Videos by OutKick

WTF, Delta!

CBS Sports host Katie Mox arrived in Fort Lauderdale last night on a work and went straight to her hotel room where she started going through her luggage only to determine…that someone stole all her underwear while she was on a Delta flight.

“This is going to sound insane,” Mox began on Instagram Story just after the huge discovery. “I just got to the hotel room, I was unpacking my bag and I noticed it had been opened because I have this compartment that I know I zipped close. It was opened. I checked my jewelry. I checked other things. Everything was fine.”

But then reality kicked in.

“Then I go to where my underwear and bras are and those are f–king missing. Somebody came into my bag and stole my undergarments,” she added while getting fired up over this mess.

Mox filed a complaint and noted she would have to go to Target to get new underwear and bras.

“It’s just crazy that my jewelry and my shoes are fine but my underwear is gone,” Mox continued.

Well, in this modern age, Katie, it kinda isn’t surprising that’s what some weirdo took.

Friday morning, the CBS host went to the nearest Walmart and got herself new bras and underwear while she waits to see if Delta can find her goods.

Look, it’s probably best if those undergarments are never returned. Let’s face it, Katie, if some weirdo took that and not the jewelry, you know you’re dealing with some real scumbag with bad intentions. You should accept replacement cash from Delta and tell them to burn the bras and underwear if they turn up.

Let’s move on in life and be thankful you even got the luggage.

If former Biden senior Department of Energy non-binary Sam Brinton was handling your luggage, you might not have a bag OR underwear. Say your prayers.