CBS Executives Didn’t Want ‘Charlie Brown Christmas’ To Include Bible Passages, But Charles Schulz Made Them

One of the greatest holiday movies of all time that sometimes gets forgotten about on ‘Best of’ lists is A Charlie Brown Christmas.

There’s nothing like the simplicity of the animated short that comes not only with all of Charlie Brown and his friend’s shenanigans, but a classic music soundtrack, as well as an impactful ending scene when Linus tells the true story of Christmas that’s found in the Book of Luke from the Bible.

However, if it was up to CBS Executives, that important moment would never have happened.

Sure, “Die Hard” and “Love, Actually” are great. But “A Charlie Brown Christmas” will forever be it, for me.



Take it away, Linus… pic.twitter.com/xglWBkhYbT — Matt Burgess (@therealburgo) December 25, 2023

CHARLES SCHULZ DEMANDED BIBLE PASSAGE REMAIN

In 2005, USA Today wrote about the then-40th anniversary of the television special that almost never came to be.

Coca-Cola had originally commissioned Peanuts creator Charles Schulz to make the television special with only a few weeks notice. However, Schulz would only agree to do the special on one condition – that “it would be about something…namely, the true meaning of Christmas.” Thus, Schulz included Linus reciting the nearly two minutes of Bible verses at the end about the birth of Jesus.

However, CBS executives initially hated it and tried doing everything they could to have it pulled.

“We told Schulz, ‘Look, you can’t read from the Bible on network television,” executive producer Lee Mendelson recounts. “When we finished the show and watched it, Melendez [an animator] and I looked at each other and I said, ‘We’ve ruined Charlie Brown.”

An associate producer actually tried persuading Schulz to drop the Bible scene entirely, to which Schulz reportedly responded, “If we don’t tell the true meaning of Christmas, who will?”

A CHARLIE BROWN

CHRISTMAS (CBS, 1965)

Created and Written by Charles M. Schulz pic.twitter.com/SOkynglvnO — Classic Movies & TV Shows (@ClassicFilmTV) December 25, 2023

CBS EXECUTIVES WANTED BIBLE PULLED

After trying to lobby Coca Cola to change their mind to which they refused, CBS ultimately agreed to air the special with little hope that it would do anything and an greater fear that there would be backlash.

Shocker (to absolutely nobody) – the suits were wrong. Really wrong.

The television audience for the show’s premiere drew over 15 million viewers – second in ratings that week only to Bonanza. Just a few months later the same Mendelson that didn’t want Linus to read the Bible passage would be accepting an Emmy Award after the special won Outstanding Children’s Program.

As society continues to push religion out of everything – including the Christmas holiday itself, there’s something still perfect about A Charlie Brown Christmas. The nostalgia of the animated special from nearly 60-years ago still rings true because of Schulz’s masterful way of combining fun humor with core, human values.

