Cavs C Jarrett Allen Shamed Into Purchasing iPhone

Peer pressure has hit the Cleveland Cavaliers. After more than three years, Cavs center Jarrett Allen has decided to hang up his Android and swipe right on an iPhone so that he can fit in with the popular kids.

“(The pressure) went for about three-and-a-half years, and then I had to cave in,” Allen told Brian Windhorst via The Hoop Collective podcast of his decision to swap mobile technology.

If Allen didn’t find a way to trade Google for Apple, the cool kids would have shunned him from their group text — the 2022 equivalent of forcing him to eat lunch at the nerd table.

“I actually had to get an iPhone – I have an Android and an iPhone – just ’cause they wouldn’t let me in the group text,” Allen told Windhorst.

Jarrett Allen 💀💀💀 “I actually had to get an iPhone, I have an Android and an iPhone… the team wouldn’t let me in the group text.” “They wanted all blue messages.” (via The Hoop Collective Podcast) pic.twitter.com/aMIFT0LVSd — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) February 23, 2022

Now that Allen, a 23-year-old All-Star, has complied with his teammates’ request, he’ll no longer miss out on the chance to spend time with the in crowd.

“Like, sometimes it’d be like, ‘J, why weren’t you at the event last night?’ What event? I wasn’t in the group text, ’cause they want all blue messages,” added Allen.

As Allen can attest, there may not be an “I” in team, but there is one in iPhone.

