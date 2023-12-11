Cavinder Twins Watched Cowboys Pummel Eagles From Sidelines

Videos by OutKick

Haley and Hanna Cavinder — affectionately known as the Cavinder Twins by the internet — enjoyed the sights and sounds Jerry’s World Sunday night as the Dallas Cowboys pummeled the Eagles in front of the entire world.

What a damn year to pick to start dating a player! Seriously, Haley Cavinder couldn’t have timed this better if she tried.

Haley Cavinder linked to Dallas Cowboys TE Jake Ferguson

For those who don’t follow all the happenings surrounding the ex-college basketball stars (for now, Haley’s going back to school next year), Haley Cavinder has been linked to Cowboys TE Jake Ferguson since October.

Well, you guys call him that. I call him TE1 for my fantasy team. What a stud.

Anyway, the two got cozy during Dallas’ bye week a few months back, and it’s been all hands on deck ever since.

For Haley, it’s been a bit of a whirlwind few weeks, too. The former Miami Hurricane announced that she would return to college next year after a long four months away and exercise her final year of eligibility with … TCU!

MapQuest tells me Forth Worth is exactly 35 minutes from where Jake Ferguson and the Cowboys play on Sundays. Surely a coincidence.

Anyway, with her new school picked out and her sister by her side, Haley Cavinder invaded the sidelines last night for the big game and saw an absolute bloodbath.

Dak Prescott is playing on another level right now, the Eagles sure look like they’ve been exposed the past two weeks, and the Dallas Damn Cowboys are atop the NFC East with a month to play.

As I said, not a bad year to start dating a Dallas Cowboys player — at least until the playoffs start.