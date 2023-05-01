Cavinder Twins Spend Saturday At Nuggets Game

Videos by OutKick

The Cavinder Twins made their short-awaited return to basketball on Saturday.

Formerly known as the superstar influencing duo for Miami women’s college basketball last year, Haley and Hanna Cavinder retired their hoop dreams and introduced their influencing to new arenas like the WWE.

One of the twins is even offering Paige Spiranac a newfound rivalry (sorry, Grace) for top online figure in the golf space.

Cavinder Twins Cheer On Denver Nuggets In Game 1

The trending identical influencers went back to their roots on Saturday, catching some Denver Nuggets basketball at Ball Arena.

Haley and Hanna Cavinder were spotted in the crowd for Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Phoenix Suns. They received a special shootout from the home-team Nuggets and

“Hey, Cavinder twins,” the Nuggets posted on social media.

The Twins at one point posted a TikTok, joking they were in attendance to see an unnamed “husband” on the Nuggets, triggering the Cavinder faithful to wonder who they were referring to.

The Twins announced their retirement from college hoops in early April but are still on a fastbreak to stardom. They last appeared at the Suns and Nuggets game on Apr. 6, where Haley first sparked her “simp” talk at one mysterious Nuggets player.

Could it be “the Joker”? Or is it 2022 March Madness champ Christian Braun?

We’ll be checking in with the Cavinder Twins en route to their WWE debut in spring and as the Nuggets aim for the Western Conference title.

The Nuggets defeated the Phoenix Suns, 125-107.