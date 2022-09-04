The Cavinder Twins Took In Their First Hurricanes Football Game, Ana Cheri Is Hawaii Ready & College Football Is Back!

Welcome to the first official Sunday Screencaps
It’s here. The first official Sunday Screencaps has arrived. It comes with one week until our Sundays are taken over by the NFL, but a day after college football’s first Saturday of the season.
The mission for Sunday Screencaps is clear. Cheerleaders, cheerleaders, cheerleaders, football, and more cheerleaders. Or some version of that.
The point is we’ll have plenty of both.
Morning Screencaps is now a seven day a week operation! It’s an exciting step for Joe’s pride and joy and we’re going to do our best to make him proud.
What a start to the College Football season
It was a busy start to the college football season. Plenty of action and plenty of what we all love about this time of year.
Joe’s Buckeyes took care of Notre Dame, the Gators upset Utah, App State’s kickoff team got destroyed, and ECU’s kicker missed two kicks at the end of the game to help NC State escape with a one-point win.
That’s just scratching the surface. It was a full Saturday of fun across the country.
RGIII had some fun in the booth
Robert Griffin III got a little too excited in the booth. He dropped the line “It’s an orgy in the end zone” after Michigan’s Alex Orji scored a touchdown late in the Wolverines 51-7 blowout win over Colorado State.
Hopefully, RGIII was able to find a cold shower after the game.
