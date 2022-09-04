The Cavinder Twins Took In Their First Hurricanes Football Game, Ana Cheri Is Hawaii Ready & College Football Is Back!

Welcome to the first official Sunday Screencaps

It’s here. The first official Sunday Screencaps has arrived. It comes with one week until our Sundays are taken over by the NFL, but a day after college football’s first Saturday of the season.

It was a busy start to the college football season. Plenty of action and plenty of what we all love about this time of year.

Joe’s Buckeyes took care of Notre Dame, the Gators upset Utah, App State’s kickoff team got destroyed, and ECU’s kicker missed two kicks at the end of the game to help NC State escape with a one-point win.

That’s just scratching the surface. It was a full Saturday of fun across the country.

The ECU kicker might have to walk the plank after two missed kicks… 😬 #CollegeKickers pic.twitter.com/zSUpMUTPrS — CFB Pylon (@TheCFBPylon) September 3, 2022

It's not just college football season … it's meme season!



After ECU's kicker missed a game-tying extra point and a game-winning field goal in the final moments, fans provided us with some of the best reactions of the young season. pic.twitter.com/FXja5DrAAL — OutKick (@Outkick) September 3, 2022

RGIII had some fun in the booth

Robert Griffin III got a little too excited in the booth. He dropped the line “It’s an orgy in the end zone” after Michigan’s Alex Orji scored a touchdown late in the Wolverines 51-7 blowout win over Colorado State.

Hopefully, RGIII was able to find a cold shower after the game.

"It's an orgy in the end zone!"- RG3 after Michigan's Alex Orji runs for a touchdown. pic.twitter.com/i22sw8rrK4 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 3, 2022

CJ Stroud 6/9 for 69 yards — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) September 4, 2022

If you see this sign on GameDay… that’s my daughter! 😂 pic.twitter.com/iqT4jOPUXM — Matt (@mattfromdublin) September 3, 2022

Is there anything better than College Gameday signs? pic.twitter.com/P8pGh1kafN — The Brew and Shavers Sports Podcast (@brewandshavers) September 3, 2022

This is a F%#**** catch?!?! Really?!?! Worst call I’ve ever seen in my life. #gators 🐊 pic.twitter.com/zaZbr2MY0h — Gator USA 🐊⚡️🏴‍☠️🇺🇸💯 (@Gator_Nacho) September 4, 2022

Need to add Marcus major to it can be Eaton Major Booty https://t.co/qaIYXknl9U — ꎇꀤꌗꃅ (@DrummerDad1064) September 4, 2022

All of App State’s kickoff team got LAID OUT lmfao

pic.twitter.com/Gcw2nmJ2uP — Footballism™ (@FootbaIIism) September 3, 2022

Devon Witherspoon just destroyed this Indiana RB 😱 pic.twitter.com/Uq31jvoVaY — TSW CFB (@tswcfb) September 3, 2022

Tim Brando having a TREMENDOUS time with Spencer Tillman during Jump Around pic.twitter.com/LJ7xIjlwoK — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 4, 2022