Cavinder Twins Invade LA, Sofia Vergara Works On Her Tan, LSU Fans Are Different & Skip Bayless Hangs With Lil Wayne

Welcome to the final week of June. Yep — that’s right. We are officially in the final week of June, and Saturday marks the halfway point of the calendar year. Hey, Cavinder Twins and Sofia Vergara, better get those LA tans in while you can because winter is right around the corner!

That, by the way, is only kinda-sorta a joke. My mom actually texted me this weekend asking what my 20-month-old wants for Christmas. True story.

I don’t know, mom. Can we enjoy the Fourth of July first?

Another weekend in the books, and, to be frank, there’s just not much going on right now. We’re in the thick of it, folks — the absolute dog days of summer programming.

Thank GOD for LSU & Florida, because buddy, we’d be in trouble without the CWS.

Speaking of LSU, shoutout to you fans — apparently you’ve pretty much shut down all of Omaha with your livers. At least that’s what boots on the ground tell me.

I pride myself on being a Floridian, but you’ll get no argument from me when it comes to who can drink who under the table.

I don’t want that smoke and neither does Omaha.

We’ll dive into that, the Cavinder Twins doing Cavinder Twin things out in LA, Sofia Vergara by the pool, John Daly being the man and a Frontier gate agent on one hell of a time crunch in a bit.

Notebooks out, No. 2 pencils sharpened, Rum & Cokes (light on the coke) at the ready and maybe some Copenhagen wintergreen in the holster just in case.

It’s a Monday Nightcaps!

LSU baseball fans are emptying out the city of Omaha

We have to start with the only sporting event outside of June MLB going on right now — the College World Series.

Sadly, it all ends tonight. The Gators are still scoring runs from last night I think, so LSU might be in trouble.

That being said, if it comes down to the battle of the fans, the Tigers have it in the bag.

I’ve witnessed LSU fans..

– drink a portion of Nashville out of liquor

– drink a downtown Atlanta Marriott out of alcohol

– drink nearly 40,000 Jell-O shots at the CWS https://t.co/BK8fpL9JE9 — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) June 24, 2023

I know the bottom part of that tweet was hit on in Screencaps this morning, so I’ll leave it alone. The top part, though, is a doozy.

Ross here says he’s seen LSU psychos put a Marriot bar out of commission, closed half of Nashville and are now destroying anything and everything in Omaha.

I 100% believe it, too. LSU people are built different, there’s no other way to say it. I feel like Coach O really opened up the world’s eyes to the Cajun attitude, and we all appreciate it a little more now.

I’m a Florida Gator at heart, but I think I’m maybe #TeamLSU tonight. Tommy Tanks deserves a win and so do the fans.

Hearing 8,888 jello shots will be ready for #LSU fans today at Rocco’s @CWSShotBoard👀👀



Someone “Got it Done” on Championship Monday!!! — Mik’d Up (@Mikdup_8) June 26, 2023

Checking in on the LSU fans back in Baton Rouge after that nail-biter in Omaha…https://t.co/rPXB432Un3 pic.twitter.com/WjsBytKQ34 — WBRZ News (@WBRZ) June 23, 2023

Here’s more fan reaction in Baton Rouge after Tommy White hit one of the greatest home runs in history to send LSU to the CWS Finals.



Fans were emotional, and some were even crying. Me and my photographer Byron got caught in a beer shower, but it was worth it. @WAFB @LSUbaseball pic.twitter.com/0QUG1jX4Mx — Perry Robinson, III (@ThePRobReport) June 23, 2023

John Daly is everything I hope to be one day

You know who’d obviously make a great LSU fan? John Daly. I feel like we talk about this guy every single week — way more than when he was actually a contender — and for good reason.

He pumps out unreal content and is a certified electric factory. Nobody pumps out more genuine content than John Daly. I say genuine because it’s not fake or forced — it’s this, right here:

John Daly rolled up to a @KennyChesney in a golf cart on Friday night. 😂



(📸: BoostedTurd / Reddit) pic.twitter.com/S2rMjrDd3P — SI Golf (@SI_Golf) June 25, 2023

It just doesn’t get much better than 57-year-old John Patrick Daly. Legend of the game in every sense of the word, and he looks like he’s recovering quite nicely from knee surgery.

Never forget this iconic moment:

Cavinder Twins invade Los Angeles

Unreal person. What a specimen.

Speaking of in-shape humans, here are the Cavinder Twins enjoying the LA sun as they continue to rack up the dollars post-graduation.

Different worlds.

Frontier Airlines gate agent gets it done

“Post gym endorphins” is certainly something I’ve never experienced. Guess that’s why my back is broken at age 30 and the Cavinder Twins are already millionaires.

Whatever. To each his own.

ZERO shot this Frontier Airlines gate agent has experienced them, either. She does, however, have me ready to run through a brick wall.

We gotta go!

Love it. Love the drive here. Our girl has a job to do and she’s on a time crunch. Get on board or get the hell out of the way, losers. We have places to be and quotas to meet.

Look, if you’re flying Spirit or Frontier, you know what you’re signing up for, right? It’s the Wild Wild West of airlines — sort of like the state of Florida. We’re different down here and we’re not meant for everyone.

Exhibit A:

You want to mosey on up to a flight and get wined and dined and have your ass wiped for you? Head on down to JetBlue or Delta. Not here, though. Spirit and Frontier are the Winn-Dixies of the sky, and I love every single second of it.

It’s called putting your hard hat on and grinding each and every day. No handouts on Spirit or Frontier. You earn everything, even your seat.

Crazy Spirit Airlines fight from the air. What has been your worst in flight experience and what carrier were you traveling? #spirit #spiritairlines #fight pic.twitter.com/qIj2Qwhgxa — Belinda Post (@Belinda_Post) July 25, 2022

Football dad is ready to make the next great offensive lineman

Honestly, I just found that video from an old OutKick story, but you can literally type “Spirit/Frontier fight” into Twitter any day of the week and find a dozen new ones.

I flew Spirit once last fall for a wedding, and bought the wifi for an extra $9 so I could watch the Dolphins-Jets game on the flight home.

Shockingly, the wifi sucked and it froze every 10 seconds if it ever played at all. That’s on me, though. The Spirit wifi was NEVER going to work. I should’ve known better.

Speaking of football, how about this dad immediately showing off some A+ pass pro techniques seconds after he learns he’s having a son?

This is the most pure thing I’ve ever seen.

Man went STRAIGHT to pass pro 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/NVDYRfooLH — B (@bwriiight) June 26, 2023

Skip Bayless hung out with Lil Wayne and it looked like a blast

Love that. Someone get this unborn child an LIV deal STAT. Hell, I’d take this dad on the Dolphins’ line THIS YEAR. Tua may actually stand a chance.

Couple more on the way out as we try to start this final week of June with a bang.

Came across this little number over the weekend and did a doubletake. I’d imagine I wasn’t alone.

Ernestine and I just got back from spending a sun-blessed LA Saturday afternoon at Lil Wayne’s. 4 hours of the best conversation 3 humans could hope to have – on music, sports and life. Deep thoughts punctuated by big laughs. Love you, man. pic.twitter.com/CoCZlSS9kU — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) June 25, 2023

I seriously cannot imagine what those four hours of “sun-kissed” conversations were like. What a duo. What a pairing.

Fine! Mount Rushmore of some of Skip’s hottest takes, in pictures.

Long term give me Josh Freeman over Cam. Better leader, more consistent passer, more clutch, more poised under fire, more careful with ball. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) November 16, 2012

Johnny Football will one day be bigger in Cleveland than his buddy LeBron ever was. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) May 9, 2014

I love Tom Brady but RIGHT NOW in last 2 minutes have to take Tebow. By far NFL's highest late QBR. Does it over and over. Teammates BELIEVE — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) December 13, 2011

Jerry Jones is covering backside by regretting not landing Paxton Lynch? He should be more worried about taking Dak Prescott over Cardale. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) May 2, 2016

Take us home, Sofia Vergara

That last one is sneaky. Doesn’t get talked about a lot, but it’s sort of two-fold. Paxton Lynch STUNK and Skip sort of implies that he’s better than Dak Prescott, too, along with Cardale Jones.

The Josh Freeman one will always be my favorite, though.

Remember that one weirdly good season Josh Freeman had with the Bucs back in 2010 when he somehow threw for 25 touchdowns and just 6 picks?

Wild times.

Here’s Sofia Vergara at age 50 telling the haters she very much still has it.

Like the Cavinder Twins out in LA, let’s go have a week. Although don’t do it in Los Angeles. Yuck.

(Yeah yeah, I know Screencaps had Sofia Vergara, too, but sometimes things are so good you have to really drive the point home.)

