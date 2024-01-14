Cavinder Twins Are Ready For The Playoffs As They Take On Cowboys Haters

Videos by OutKick

The Cavinder Twins are getting a taste of postseason football action on Sunday and they’re bringing in reinforcements for the Cowboys Wild Card game against the Packers in Dallas.

Haley and Hanna’s sisters, Natalie Cavinder and Brandi Perkins, helped the 23-year-olds prepare for the game by addressing the Cowboys haters prior to kickoff.

Send the negative comments about the Dallas Cowboys, if you wish, but expected to be blocked as a result. That was the message coming from Haley Cavinder – with an assist from her sisters – before they all headed out to Jerry World.

They’re not here to play around. This is the playoffs and it’s win or go home. The focus right now is on actions. The time for talk is over.

That and the fact that Haley, a noted hater of weak men, and tight end Jake Ferguson have been an item since at least September.

So it’s safe to assume that she’s not exactly interested in your thoughts on her boyfriend’s 12-5 team. A 12-5 Cowboys team with a high-powered offense and the NFC’s No. 2 seed.

Haley and Hanna Cavinder are seen in attendance during Game Four of the 2023 NBA Finals in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

The expectations, as they always are in Dallas, are high. The Cowboys are going to need to block out all the noise as they look to add a few more playoff wins to the record books.

That has to be the approach from everyone in the organization. That includes one of the newest members to join America’s team’s active roster.

Haley, who is used to dealing with the haters on social media, clearly received the memo. All that’s left is taking the field and executing at a high level.

If the Cowboys can do that they should win the game. There’s no better way to silence the haters than by winning big games.

We’ll find out what this year’s Cowboys team is made of. As for the Cavinder Twins, they’re ready for whatever is coming their way. The NFL playoffs might be a new experience for them, but they’re used to competing at a high level.