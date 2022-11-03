Caterers on Denzel Washington’s ‘Equalizer 3’ Caught Up In Cocaine Bust

Something that went down on the set of Denzel Washington’s film The Equalizer 3, sounds just like something that could be the plot of the next film in the franchise.

Parts of the film — which also stars Dakota Fanning — are being shot on Italy’s Amalfi, and now the catering staff is down a few members.

According to TMZ, two members of the film’s catering staff were arrested as part of a drug bust. Italian police began investigating after the film’s head of catering collapsed while leaving a bar. The 55-year-old is believed to have died of a heart attack.

People reports that the man was rushed to the hospital along with his wife, and she mentioned that her husband had dealt with heart disease.

The Equalizer 3 director Antoine Fuqua and star Denzel Washington pose for a photo in Amalfi, Italy. (Photo by Ivan Romano/Getty Images)

However, police eventually found a few bags of cocaine in the caterer’s pockets.

They did their due diligence as investigators and checked in on the Equalizer 3 set.

Perhaps they’d find some more drugs there?

Spoiler alert: they did.

The police checked several catering workers’ hotel rooms and sure enough, found some cocaine. Those workers were reportedly apprehended away from Equalizer the set and have been placed on house arrest.

Police then searched a nearby port to see if they could scrounge up some more contraband but ran into a dead end.

A representative for Washington told TMZ that the incident will not delay the film’s production schedule.

The Equalizer 3 is scheduled to be released on September 1, 2023.

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle