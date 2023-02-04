Videos by OutKick

Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs will play for their second Lombardi Trophy in the last decade next weekend. The 33-year-old tight end may be focused on the Super Bowl today, but he was once focused on finding love.

Catching Travis Kelce

Over the course of the last week, with Kelce set to face the Eagles, football fans far and wide have been reminded that he once had his own dating show on E! Network. The only season of ‘Catching Kelce’ ran in 2016 and the concept was pretty simple.

American football player Travis Kelce is known for catching passes as a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs. As a pro football star and an eligible bachelor, Kelce is quite the catch himself. In the dating competition series “Catching Kelce,” 50 women from 50 states vie to win the heart of the pro football player. With help from his famous friends and family, Kelce attempts to find the woman who will become his perfect teammate. — E! Network

After Kelce entered the league in 2013, he was notoriously bad with his money.

When E! Network first came to him with the idea for the show, he wasn’t interested for a few months. But then it offered a number he simply could not refuse.

Finally it came to me, and this is the real reason, they came to me with an offer financially, I was just like, ‘Alright, man, I’ve got to do this.’ […] So I heard about this situation where I could make six figures in two weeks and I was like, ah, and 50 ladies, I’m like, ‘This is actually starting to sound a little better.’ — Travis Kelce, via The New York Post

Ultimately, Travis Kelce did the show.

In the clip that has been all over social media in recent days, the women are given 60 seconds to impress the NFL tight end. One woman, Lauren from Pennsylvania, had a rough go at it.

She completely froze and the encounter could not be more uncomfortable. Every single inch of your body will tense up as you watch.

Eventually, during the dramatic two-hour season finale, Kelce took the final four women on a yacht for their final group date. From there, he took the final three home to Kansas City and followed his heart.

The winner, Maya Benberry, did not win money or a prize. She “won” a relationship with Kelce and they dated for a short time after the show ended before they broke up.

Now, seven years later, Kelce is single with only one thing on his mind— a Super Bowl ring.