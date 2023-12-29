Local Authorities, NCAA Investigating ‘Unauthorized Access’ To Practice, Game Footage Via ‘Catapult’ Amid Talk At Rose Bowl

Videos by OutKick

In the midst of one of the biggest weekends in college football, the NCAA is currently investigating if practice footage of teams has been accessed. ‘Catapult’ is a company that handles practice and game film for college programs across the country. The company has now confirmed an investigation into unauthorized access.

During the week, players from both Alabama and Michigan mentioned that their coaches had forbidden them from accessing footage on their personal I-pads. This application is used to scout opponents and also use in-house video around football programs. After practices or games, video is uploaded to the system for players and coaches to review and critique.

Now, the company has released a statement saying that the NCAA and local authorities are currently investigating unauthorized access of game or practice footage. In a statement to OutKick, Catapult says there wasn’t a security breach, but they did not say how potential footage was accessed.

“We are aware of the ongoing investigation of the alleged unauthorized access to NCAA football video footage,” a Catapult statement read. “We have conducted an internal investigation and have not found any security breach in our systems. We have shared this with local authorities that are conducting an investigation.

“We will continue to support the ongoing investigation with the NCAA and local authorities. At Catapult, we hold ourselves to the highest of standards and safeguarding customer information is of utmost importance to us.”

Alabama, Michigan Coaches And Players Discuss Situation

The talk of a potential problem within the system was first brought to light this week in Los Angeles, the site of the Rose Bowl on Monday. Both Alabama and Michigan players were asked about its usage of the video software.

Alabama wide receiver Isaiah Bond said this week that coaches shut down the players’ personal use of the video application, telling reporters that they are only allowed to watch film in a team setting.

Michigan offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore also said this week that the Wolverines stopped allowing players to personally access footage in November, just to be on the safe side.

“Yeah, we just caught wind of things that could be going on, and just told our kids — I think it was early November, ‘hey, we’re not watching stuff on the iPads anymore’. Watch it in-house and handle it that way,” Moore said to USA Today’s ‘For The Win‘. “It’s something we decided from our own perspective that people heard some things and we wanted to make sure that we were safe on our end.”

According to Dan Wetzel, the investigation is not centered around the Michigan Wolverines, who have been the subject of an NCAA investigation into sign-stealing. That ongoing case has been the talk of college football, with former analyst Connor Stalions being the center of attention from the NCAA.

We will continue to monitor this situation, as the College Football Playoffs are set to begin Monday afternoon.