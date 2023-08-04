Castillo Will Prove Angels Additions Don’t Matter

Videos by OutKick

Mariners vs. Angels, 9:38 ET

Two teams square off in the American League West. While one was able to make the playoffs last season, the other has consistently signed big names, had ridiculous talent on their team and struggled to even produce a .500 ballclub. This season has been an interesting one in the West with four teams that are legitimate contenders to at least make the season, but we are going to see a battle between the third and fourth place squads with the Mariners and the Angels.

The Mariners really didn’t do anything to help themselves at the deadline. In fact, they were almost viewed as sellers more than anything. While Texas added Max Scherzer, and Houston added Justin Verlander, it was hard to argue that they should start buying up talent as they were chasing at least two teams for the division, if not three. Sometimes in sports you do have to admit that the season is over. The Mariners aren’t quite there yet and do have a winning record, but the chances for them to make the postseason are very slim. They have played fairly solid baseball the last month though making it at least a tough decision on management as far as what to do with the team. The starter today deserves some attention as one of the best in the game. Luis Castillo has held down the fort in Seattle without Robbie Ray and pitched very well. He is coming off of a beautiful start against the Arizona Diamondbacks where he went six innings and allowed just two hits while striking out seven. He has faced the Angels twice this season and both were solid starts. The Mariners are 1-1 in those games.

TORONTO, ON – JULY 30: Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Angels reacts after grounding out in the seventh inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on July 30, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

How many words can I write without mentioning the guy that will likely be the MVP of the American League this season… Not many. Shohei Ohtani is the reason that the Angels are so invested in this season. If they don’t make the playoffs, it will be very hard to justify to him why he should stay. They added arms, they added hitters, they did what they need to do to show they are serious about winning. Sometimes that isn’t enough though. The Angels really are hoping for a Wild Card spot at this point. Could they win a division title, sure, but it is highly unlikely. I think these next few weeks will really tell us if they have a legitimate shot or not. Today they have Reid Detmers taking the bump. He’s been kicked around a bit this season with a 4.35 ERA, but he has at least eaten innings for the Angels going five in most of his starts. This will be his second start against the Mariners, he allowed just two earned runs over 4.2 innings in the first start. Recently he has been decent enough outside of a thrashing at the hands of the Dodgers.

When I bet on baseball, I really like taking the pitcher that is better. They control so much of the game, and sure bad things can happen. I like the idea of getting Luis Castillo at a decent line and will take him and the Mariners through five innings in this one.

