Castillo Boosts Mariners Chances Against Guardians

Guardians vs. Mariners, 10:10 ET

This is a big series between the Guardians and the Mariners. There are very big playoff implications on the horizon. Both of these teams are battling for a playoff spot. The Guardians could make it from their division, but they could also make it through the wild card. A spot currently held by the Mariners.

Luis Castillo was part of a playoff race two seasons ago, and although it was a shortened season, the Reds still made it. He was a big part of that push, and this year he was traded to Seattle at the deadline. In his four starts, the Mariners have to be happy with the starts that Castillo has provided. They have won three of the four starts he’s given them. The most recent being the only loss. He allowed four earned runs in five innings against the Athletics. He wasn’t hit really hard or anything, it just was a bunch of hits strung together that cause the runs to score. Still, this was only the second time all season he allowed more than three earned runs in a start. He should rebound.

The Guardians are sending Zach Plesac to the mound against Castillo. If you look just at his record or stats, you’ll see he is 2-11 and has a 4.43 ERA. Not much of a reason to have faith in him, right? In August, he has one quality start – it was on the road, like this start will be. Since July, he has made it to the sixth inning just twice in eight outings. He was really good in June, but aside from that, he’s been allowing multiple runs in almost every start.

The Mariners are the team to beat in this one. The line shows Castillo as a heavy favorite. I think he rebounds here and they win on the run line at +125.

