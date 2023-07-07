Cass Holland, America’s Cart Girl, Gets ‘Red, White & Wasted,’ A-Rod’s Fitness Model GF Checks In & Zach Wilson’s Mom Takes Shot At His Ex

Videos by OutKick

It’s a late Friday afternoon in early July with absolutely nothing going on this weekend. Time to get Red, White & Wasted, am I right? No? Maybe that’s just Cart Girl Cass Holland.

We’ll go flower-picking with America’s Cart Girl in a bit.

I’m gonna level with you — this is gonna be a quickie today. Luckily, that’s my speciality!

My house is hitting the open market in three days, and I have a photographer invading the casa tomorrow afternoon for a little picture time. And if you think this bad boy is ready for its closeup with a toddler raising hell seven days a week, you clearly don’t have kids.

Bottom line: I’ve got a lawn to mow (sorry, Joe, it was a washout last night), and junk to stuff in every single closet I can find so this place looks habitable. So we’re gonna get to it today.

Cart Girl Cass Holland — a Nightcaps OG — is gonna bat leadoff. We’ll put Alex Rodriguez and his fitness gal pal, Jac Cordeiro, in the two-hole. Assuming those two can get on base, maybe we’ll get to a wild minor league baseball brawl and then check in with Zach Wilson’s mom.

Feel like she’d be an excellent cleanup hitter.

Let’s take the field and get this bad boy rolling. Class is in session. Try to keep up.

Cart Girl Cass Holland passes out beer and picks some flowers

See? I told you I had places to be, so we’re not gonna make you wait for the good stuff today. It ain’t getting any cooler outside.

Cass Holland — America’s Cart Girl who made her Nightcaps debut here a few months ago — made sure to celebrate our nation’s birthday in style earlier this week.

No surprise there, though. Cass has never disappointed us before and she sure as hell wasn’t gonna start on the Fourth of July. No shot.

A-Rod and Jac Cordeiro are doing well

Imagine trying to chip with Cass Holland in the background? Goooooood luck!

Let’s now check in with Alex Rodriguez and Jac Cordeiro — his latest fitness model girlfriend. I feel like it’s been a while since we had a health check on A-Rod, so I’m glad to see he’s doing well and looking more and more like a suburban father of three.

Looks like these two are currently killing it. Don’t know what’s going on with that weird slam dunk from Fitness Jac, but I won’t question it.

I wrote about A-Rod and Jac Cordeiro last fall when they first hooked up, with the angle that Rodriguez has a pretty obvious type.

Unrelated: here’s a picture of Kathryne Padgett, A-Rod’s ex who also happens to be a fitness instructor.

Rate this minor league brawl

From someone who once got his ass beat by Jason Varitek — shoutout to the REAL captain — to George Valera, the minor leaguer who came to play last night.

And by that, I mean he got little-boyed so hard he should probably just call it a career.

George Valera throwing hands in the minors?



Bring up my king. Love to see fight out of these guys 🥹🩵🩵 pic.twitter.com/w7NE4W9sRN — C0RY (@c0ry024) July 7, 2023

WE GOT BEEF!!!!! At the Nashville Sounds game after the batter PUNCHED THE UMP!!!!! #NashvilleSounds #WeGotBeef pic.twitter.com/ogRBnYD8Rv — DannyBTalks (Daniel Baldwin) (@DannyBTalks) July 7, 2023

Hilarious. How about the free shot straight to the catcher only for him to not to budge an inch. Not one. Just stands there, likely laughing behind his mask, at the futile attempt.

For comparison, Google tells me catcher Alex Jackson stands at 5-11 and 238 pounds. George Valera, the No. 2 prospect in the Guardians’ system, checks in around 6-feet, 195 pounds. That’s a big ‘ol difference, as you could tell.

PS: A+ commentary from DannyBTalks. “Ahhhh, get in there!”

Decent brawl, but I’ve seen better. So has A-Rod, OutKick’s own Curt Schilling and … Don Zimmer!

RIP.

July 24, 2004: Boston’s Bronson Arroyo plunks Alex Rodriguez, leading to a fight between A-Rod & Red Sox catcher Jason Varitek. pic.twitter.com/Pf7lthyLgL — This Day In Sports Clips (@TDISportsClips) July 24, 2021

18 years ago today, Pedro Martinez tossed Don Zimmer to the ground 😳pic.twitter.com/QyiDTWVE2r — FanDuel (@FanDuel) October 11, 2021

Zach Wilson’s mom is your typical passive aggressive parent

Those two brawls absolutely defined my childhood as a Red Sox fan.

I can still remember where I was to this day when I watched them live. That was back right in the middle of the peak for Major League Baseball, which I always say was from 1998-2008ish.

Give me the Steroid Era any day of the week. What a damn time. Loved it.

Let’s now head back to the gridiron, where Zach Wilson’s mom took to Instagram this week to shoot out your typical passive aggressive post towards Zach’s former girlfriend, Abbey Gile.

In case you missed Grayson Weir’s excellent recap — complete with the word “joyous,” which made me laugh — the Wilsons hit up Nashville last weekend for a little family vacay. Zach’s current GF, Nicolette Dellanno, came along for the trip, which evidently pleased Lisa Wilson.

“He found a good one this time,” Lisa captioned a photo of her an Nicolette on one of her Instagram reels, along with a heart emoji. “So good to my boy and my entire family. Love you @nicolette_dellanno.”

Busch Light promo and here comes the dust!

This Lisa Wilson is a firecracker and I love it. Just embracing it all and living her best life. Such a classic parent move, too.

They never wanna just come out and straight up say something. You always have to play the game, dance the dance and figure out what they’re really saying based on the tone they use.

Well, with your mom, at least. Dads tend to just kick your ass and say it, sometimes at the same time.

Let’s empty the tank so we can be like Cass Holland and head into the second weekend of July with clear eyes (full hearts, can’t lose!).

And hey, speaking of clear eyes … better enjoy it while you can!

5G. HAARP. Dust cloud. Cabal ops intel:#BREAKING Massive dust cloud heading toward the US may dim the sky this weekend.



A new airborne danger from a different source is approaching from the tropics.



AccuWeather meteorologists are tracking several large clouds of dust from… pic.twitter.com/4YGinjiCqv — WayneTech SPFX®️ (@WayneTechSPFX) July 7, 2023

From AccuWeather:

Meteorologists are tracking several large clouds of dust from Africa’s Sahara Desert that are currently drifting over the Atlantic Ocean. The immense clouds have the potential to traverse the entire ocean and reduce air quality across the Caribbean and the southeastern United States in the coming days.

The Saharan dust is so dense and widespread that it could be seen from space on Thursday.

Good. Bring it the hell on. I hear rumors of this stupid Saharan dust cloud every single summer and it never pans out. Let’s see whatcha got, big guy.

I’ll tell you the same thing I tell everyone coming to the great, big, beautiful, free state of Florida: act right when you get here. We don’t do nonsense.

Moving on … here’s the newest Anheuser-Busch promotion!

Now, I don’t like taking shots at Busch Light, because it still holds a special place in my heart and don’t want to lump them in with Bud Light. But fair is fair and funny is funny, so I have to report on what I see.

That being said, it’s a great promotion. Spend $7 on meat and get a 24-pack of Busch Light for $15? Not terrible.

You know what would be an even better idea? Bringing back Busch Light Apple and sending the gross peach stuff straight into the fake dust cloud. What an awful decision.

Forget firing the Mulvaney people — whoever made THAT bold call needs to be let go ASAP.

Opening the mail with Dennis Rodman

Now, let’s head to the mailbox before we head into the weekend.

From Jim:

I understand your frustration with mortgage company calls….

Sadly I have to warn you that is nothing compared to what you will encounter once you near Medicare age.

Those calls go on for months on end.

Enjoy your youth while you can.

Thanks for the optimism, Jim!

That was in response to my Monday Nightcaps in which I told you how many stupid calls I was getting from mortgage companies begging me to use them for my new house. I got around 80 Monday, and it’s no better today.

In fact, at last count I’m up to 17, including a text!

Shockingly, that was the end of conversation.

Related to absolutely nothing, here’s Dennis Rodman doing typical Dennis Rodman things:

Dennis Rodman gets a tattoo of his girlfriend on his face pic.twitter.com/irbax4jUwX — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) July 7, 2023

Take us home, Lilia Schneider

Absolute psycho move here from Dennis, but it’s par for the course at this point. Dennis Rodman is so weird I don’t even try to understand him anymore.

Congrats on being God Favored, though! Seems like that’ll come in handy down the road.

OK, here’s college golfer Lilia Schneider — Byson DeChambeau’s maybe GF — enjoying the Fourth of July. We somehow missed her earlier this week (I think). That’s on me.

See you Monday.

