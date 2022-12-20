Cash a Ticket On Liberty vs. Toledo Tonight

Liberty vs. Toledo, 7:30 ET

Tonight, we see Liberty taking on Toledo in the Boca Raton Bowl in Florida. Neither team has played in a few weeks but that might have been a good thing as in their last six games they are a combined 1-5. Obviously, one of them will come out tonight and capture the Bowl, and I think it is Toledo, but I don’t feel very confident that they will cover. Instead, we are going to put a play on the total.

Liberty has lost their past three games of the season. In two of the three, they were very competitive losing by three or fewer points in those three games. Liberty does have a very dynamic offense and is able to run the ball on pretty much everyone. I question how well they will be able to pass the ball though. The Toledo defense has been solid enough in the secondary. Jonathan Bennett, the quarterback from Liberty, doesn’t have very impressive statistics on the year, he has just 12 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Most of the air attack has gone to wide receiver Demario Douglas. Liberty is going to struggle on defense to stop a dynamic offense and the dual-threat quarterback of Dequann Finn from Toledo.

Toledo is 8-5 on the year but dropped two of their final three games on the season. In those two games, they were able to keep them close with one-score games. Toledo’s defense should be able to stop the passing game a bit from Liberty, but I do think they are going to struggle with the running game. Interestingly enough, these two offenses average about the same thing both through the air and ground. The difference in this game is that I think Finn will be able to keep plays alive with his legs and extend the chances that Toledo has to score often. After coming out of the game against Western Michigan, he played against Ohio in the MAC Championship and was able to have a fairly decent game. I think he should be fine for this one and honestly, Toledo’s hope rests on his shoulders… and legs.

I think that the teams both have strong offenses, but the defenses might be able to combat them today. I am taking the under. Toledo has looked a lot less strong offensively over the past few games. Liberty’s passing game just doesn’t scare me and I don’t think we will get all of these points from running games. Play under 53.

For more sports betting information and plays, follow David on Twitter: @futureprez2024