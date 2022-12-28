Washington Commanders Make Starting QB Decision

Carson Wentz is back to being the starting QB of the Washington Commanders.

Wentz entered the game against the 49ers this past weekend when Taylor Heinicke was benched, and he’ll now start against the Cleveland Browns Sunday, according to Adam Schefter.

The Commanders are 7-7-1 and can still make the playoffs if the team wins its final two games of the season.

Wentz broke his right ring finger in October, and later lost the starting job to Taylor Heinicke.



The Commanders are 7-7-1, clinging to the NFC’s seventh and final playoff spot, and need Wentz to come through. pic.twitter.com/q60VJM6dxu — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 28, 2022

The Carson Wentz journey with the Commanders has certainly been something to behold. He started the season as QB1, ended up sidelined with a finger injury, lost his starting job to Taylor Heinicke and he now has it back.

In games he’s appeared in this season, the Commanders are a very underwhelming 2-5. In his starts, Washington is 2-4.

On the year so far, he’s thrown for 11 touchdowns to six interceptions and 1,612 yards. His stats aren’t horrific, but the team simply hasn’t won much with him under center.

Carson Wentz will start for the Commanders at QB against Cleveland. Washington can still make the playoffs. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

However, none of that matters with just two games left. If the Commanders beat the Browns and Cowboys, they’ll punch a ticket to the postseason.

It all comes down to eight more quarters of football. All that stands between the Commanders and the playoffs is 120 minutes of action.

Can Wentz carry his team into the promised land that is the NFL playoffs? That remains to be seen, but if he does, all will definitely be forgiven from earlier in that season. It’s a fresh slate and all he needs to do is go 2-0. If he does that, he’ll get a hero’s welcome among fans.