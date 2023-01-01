Carson Wentz made his return to the starting lineup for the Commanders on Sunday. His first possession back at the helm did not go well.

Wentz, who was traded from Indianapolis to Washington during the offseason, began the season at QB1. He lost four of the team’s first six games in that role before breaking his right ring finger on October 13.

His backup, Taylor Heinicke took over.

In relief, Heinicke won five of his first six games, tied in Week 13, and then lost to the Giants two weeks later. Last weekend, against the 49ers, he was benched in a loss.

Wentz was thrust back into the starting role and the team announced that he would be their guy for the remainder of the regular season. Heinicke was disappointed, as was much of the fanbase.

That was abundantly clear on Sunday as Carson Wentz was booed at home

While making his first start since Week 6, Wentz threw an interception on the very first drive.

Step for step! The Warden getting 🆙 for his 3rd of the year 👏





— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) January 1, 2023

As soon as the pass was picked off, the Commanders fanbase let him (and the organization) hear their frustrations. LOUD boos rang out at FedEx Field.

It wasn’t a mist. It wasn’t a light drizzle. The boos were pouring down on Carson Wentz and Washington.

Some boos come down from the Washington fans as Carson Wentz throws an interception on the first drive of the game. — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 1, 2023

To Wentz’ credit, Denzel Ward made a great defensive play and jumped the route to pick off the pass.

However, Wentz looked it in the entire way. His eyes never looked anywhere else.

It was obvious where the ball was going and it allowed Ward to be in the right place at the right time.

Later, early in the second quarter, Wentz threw another interception.

It was entirely his fault. It was as if he didn’t see the coverage.

Boos were even louder the second time and the fans chanted for Heinicke.

More "HEIN-I-CKE!" chants at FedEx Field. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) January 1, 2023

The decision to go back to Wentz came as a bit of a surprise. Heinicke did enough to put Washington in playoff position and won more games than his predecessor.

Clearly, especially after the early picks, the fanbase was frustrated with the quarterback decision. They let Carson Wentz and the team hear it.