Carson Wentz Pulls Off Classy Move, Gives Sam Howell Suite Despite Benching

Carson Wentz was benched at least 12 times this season in Washington, but the (soon to be former) Commanders QB stayed classy all the way though the final snap.

Despite being benched yet again last week for rookie Sam Howell – who probably should’ve been playing all along given the beatdown of Dallas – Wentz took the high road and apparently gave Howell’s family his suite for the game.

Sam Howell had his family in town for his debut. Carson Wentz gave Howell his suite for the occassion. pic.twitter.com/yLhTQ9Qg0o — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) January 9, 2023

Carson Wentz gives Sam Howell Washington suite

What a damn move by a seasoned veteran. Carson Wentz may not quite have it on the field anymore, but our guy hasn’t lost a step in the ‘class’ department.

Wentz was pretty ‘meh’ this season before getting hurt – and subsequently benched – after Week 6.

The former first rounder returned to the starting lineup for Washington’s Week 17 game against the Browns, and that obviously didn’t go well so Ron Rivera benched him again for the season-finale.

Carson Wentz treats Sam Howell like a king despite being benched. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Howell and the Commanders crushed the Cowboys on Sunday, 26-6, with the rookie even throwing a touchdown on his first pass.

While Wentz will almost assuredly be somewhere else next season, he still gave Howell’s friends and family a chance to take in the game on his final Sunday in Washington.

Classy move by a classy QB.