Carson Wentz Hunted A Giant Black Bear In Alaska And Some People Aren’t Happy About It

Former Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz is still looking for that next job tossing the ol’ pigskin.

However, if that doesn’t pan out, the man could start dealing with some bearskin rugs.

Wentz was in Alaska where it looks like he did some hunting and bagged a black bear.

A giant black bear.

Wentz has been present for a victory like that over the Bears since the Double-Doink? Does that mean Nick Foles did the work for him in this case too?

No-sir-ee. Looks like Mr. Wentz is a dead-eye with the ol’ bow and arrow. If only some of that accuracy manifested itself on the football field, but look, you can’t have it all.

I still can’t get over the size of that bear through. I’m no Timothy Treadwell, but I thought black bears were on the smaller end of the bear spectrum. But look at that baby next to Wentz, who is 6-foot-5 and weighs in at 237.

It’s huge.

Unless there’s some trickery going on with some forced perspective and a wide-angle lens, that’s a big one.

Of course, we can’t have a story about an athlete hunting something without people getting upset.

Let’s take a gander through the comments section, shall we? I’ve selected some standouts:

“What a dope. I’m sure you didn’t eat the meat. Just wasted that beautiful animal.”

“Incredible animal so you kill it?? Makes sense.”

“Dead. Just like your career”

“Man!!! Honestly you just earned an unfollow from this eagles Fan! All for your bucket list? Nah man.”

The most shocking thing about the last one was there’s an Eagles fan following Carson Wentz.

I’m not crazy about a black bear getting killed, but at the same time, I understand why hunting is important.

This isn’t difficult, people.

Wentz is definitely not the first NFL player (well… football player) to get flack for hunting. Former Denver Brono Derek Wolfe said he received threats against him and his children after legally hunting a mountain lion that had been causing problems in a rural neighborhood.

