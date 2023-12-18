Carson Beck Will Return To Georgia For Senior Season

Videos by OutKick

Carson Beck has some unfinished business to handle.

The Georgia quarterback announced Monday he will return for his senior season with the Bulldogs.

“My friends and family have helped put me in a situation to have options for my future,” Beck said in a statement posted to Georgia football’s X account. “However, the NFL can wait one more year. I am returning to UGA for my senior season. We need everyone’s support in Miami to close this season out the right way!”

The Bulldogs will play No. 5 Florida State in the Capital One Orange Bowl on Dec. 30.

This year was Beck’s first as Georgia’s starting QB. He replaced Stetson Bennett, who led the Bulldogs to back-to-back CFP National Championships in 2021 and 2022.

Beck’s decision comes after his backup, former four-star recruit Brock Vandagriff, announced that he’s transferring to Kentucky. Redshirt freshman Gunner Stockton is also expected back in 2024.

Carson Beck Was Impressive In 2023

Beck completed 72.4% of his passes for 3,738 yards with 22 touchdowns and six interceptions and guided the No. 6 Bulldogs to a 12-1 record. After winning an SEC-record 29-straight games, Georgia barely missed the College Football Playoff — losing to Alabama in the SEC Championship.

“To go through an SEC schedule, 12 games and to win each and every one, it’s not something easy to do, you know? It’s not easy, but I’m super proud of these guys,” Beck said after the SEC Championship.

“And obviously to come into this game and not, you know, finish the way that we wanted to and kind of leave the destiny of our team in someone else’s hands rather than us handling it ourselves, you know, that’s hard, but at this point it’s out of our control. But, you know, we fought hard and I thought throughout the season we showed that, you know, we were a really dominant team.”

(Photo by Perry McIntyre/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

Beck earned second team All-SEC honors for his 2023 campaign and was a finalist for the Manning Award.

